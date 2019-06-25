Gazprom and Fortum discuss bilateral cooperation

Release June 25, 2019, 14:45

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Fortum, took place in St. Petersburg today.

The parties discussed the issues related to their bilateral cooperation, including joint efforts in the field of power generation.

Background Fortum is a Finnish energy concern that owns 29.5 per cent of TGC-1 (part of the Gazprom Energoholding Group). Fortum holds a 49.99 per cent stake in Uniper SE (as of December 31, 2018).