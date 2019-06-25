Gazprom and Fortum discuss bilateral cooperation
Release
A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Fortum, took place in St. Petersburg today.
The parties discussed the issues related to their bilateral cooperation, including joint efforts in the field of power generation.
Background
Fortum is a Finnish energy concern that owns 29.5 per cent of TGC-1 (part of the Gazprom Energoholding Group). Fortum holds a 49.99 per cent stake in Uniper SE (as of December 31, 2018).
Information Directorate, Gazprom
|
Contacts for media
+7 812 609-34-05 +7 812 609-34-31 +7 812 609-34-26
|
Contacts for investors
+7 812 609-41-29 ir@gazprom.ru
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.