mophie debuts new powerstation hub portable battery

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the no. 1 wireless charging pad brand1 and external battery brand2 in the U.S., today announced the powerstation hub portable battery with convenient foldable AC power prongs. Versatile and portable, the powerstation hub can be used as a wall outlet hub at home or the office, then on-the-go as a portable battery with a 6,100mAh capacity and a Qi-enabled wireless charging surface.



“As a leader in portable power, we recognized consumers’ need for an on-the-go, multipurpose charging solution,” said Robert Johnson, general manager for mophie. “The powerstation hub simplifies charging for multiple mobile devices. Featuring a hub that requires only one AC plug to charge up to three devices, and a portable battery with USB-C PD and wireless charging capabilities, the powerstation hub offers multiple forms of power when you need it most. The days of searching for enough power outlets in your hotel room or running out of juice at the airport are over.”

With the mophie powerstation hub, users can charge up to four devices at once from the two USB-A ports (Quick Charge 3.0 15W port, and 5W port), one USB-C PD port (18W input/output), and Qi-enabled wireless surface (5W output). Its foldable AC power prongs allow for both easy recharging and convenient stowage during travel.

Other features of the powerstation hub include:

Versatile, Fast USB-C PD Port : The 18W fast-charge USB-C PD port charges a device at the fastest speed possible and allows for recharging before taking the powerstation hub on-the-go

: The 18W fast-charge USB-C PD port charges a device at the fastest speed possible and allows for recharging before taking the powerstation hub on-the-go Compact and Convenient Design: Sized at only 3.31 inches square by 1.16 inches thick (84mm x 84mm x 29.5mm), the ultra-portable design allows the powerstation hub to fit easily in bags or luggage

Sized at only 3.31 inches square by 1.16 inches thick (84mm x 84mm x 29.5mm), the ultra-portable design allows the powerstation hub to fit easily in bags or luggage Rubberized, Non-Slip Finish: A non-slip boarder around the wireless charging surface keeps devices in place while charging

As the top mobile power brand, mophie uses advanced wireless and battery technology to create safe, reliable products that deliver the quickest charge speeds possible. Every mophie battery product is tested at three different stages of production to ensure unmatched capacity, efficiency and build quality, along with reliable, long-lasting performance.

Pricing & Availability:

The mophie powerstation hub is available now on mophie.com for a suggested retail price of $99.95.

About mophie:

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 external battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, and personal audio sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.zagg.com , www.mophie.com , www.gear4.com , and www.BestHalo.com .

