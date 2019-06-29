Precision in Healthcare to be Advanced by Immersive Learning in Middle East

UAE medical students set to learn thru immersion

How the aging medical learning will have a renovation through VR--Realistic Immersive Learning

The anticipation was real to save a critical patient, such tools help us practice the most difficult scenarios and be better prepared for real-life cases” — Najla Naser, Student at Gulf Medical University

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As accelerated digitization has changed skill requirements, the workforce of tomorrow demands more active and ongoing approach to training and learning. Virtual Reality--the flag bearer of immersive learning has created an observant shift in the technological mainframe and has added new ways of communication, education and interaction. The whole idea of forging extended reality or replication of possible scenarios through VR is capable to simulate easy and practical learning.

IMMERSIVE LEARNING IS TRANSFORMING EDUCATION AND TRAINING PRACTICES ACROSS THE REGION

UAE has advanced in its operations to include immersive technologies in business, healthcare, and education, since 2015, in order to learn and derive the impact of VR in lowering the cost, reducing time to market, increase profits, and promote competitiveness. His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shares his thoughts on UAE’s innovation progress: “UAE has adopted innovation as an institutional approach and a culture of the society that aims at developing its human factor as well as government institutions, as part of its drive to build a sustainable future.”

UAE’s continuous strides in uplifting the economic power balance in the world today can be observed in market predictions announced by IDC or International Data Corporation, which claims that by 2020, the UAE's VR and AR market will jump to $ 6 Billion. Motivated by promising predictions, established UAE universities like Mohammed bin Rashid University are slowly fabricating radical and attested concepts of immersive learning into their course curriculums. Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority-Education (DHCE) and Vice-Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) quotes: “Our commitment to innovation and excellence only starts here. We’re inspiring a new generation of healthcare professionals who will impact the world with groundbreaking discoveries.” By placing students in an interactive learning environment, a smart transition from benign learning to practical learning will eventually educate them to adapt to any uncontrolled-real-life scenarios.

Dr. Sana Farid (X-Reality and AI Strategist, Munfarid) shared her views during an interview “There are infinite business applications of VR, from test drives to remote surgeries, but the most required and relevant potential of VR lies in healthcare, specifically in terms of exploration, learning forecasts and dissecting complex body engineering. By using virtual reality dynamic prototypes, the ability to depict certain organ movements becomes easier, which is a big breakthrough. ”

VR THROUGH ITS IMMERSIVE LEARNING HOLDS THE ABILITY TO DISSOLVE VARIOUS HEALTHCARE ISSUES

The advancements in Virtual Reality has enhanced scientific experiences and as a result, VR has unlocked the potential of improvising patient education, medical health treatments, fixing brain discordance, medical storytelling, drug visualization and improvised methods to learn body engineering. Virtual reality is proficient in assisting doctors and medical trainees in exploration which was earlier limited to rigid sources.

VR FOR MEDICAL AND NURSING EDUCATION

Virtual Reality allows positive developments in both performances and perceived capabilities of medical aspirants. OXFORD continues to support immersive learning methodologies and has readily adopted VR and AR (Augmented Reality) to provide its students with a new way to increase retention of information. Contributing to the global recognition and adoption of VR, and to best describe the applicability of VR and AR in education and research, the Middle East has progressed in its VR deployment strategy. Physiotherapy companies in UAE are already advancing their technological facilities by incorporating certain concepts of VR and AR for the rehabilitation of cerebral palsy, stroke and motor delay patients.

A student at Queen’s University in Canada, Samantha, comments on her VR training session: “The anticipation was real to save a critical patient, such tools help us practice the most difficult scenarios and be better prepared for real-life cases”. With students now being able to realistically simulate a wide range of clinical solutions, the probability of errors becomes less and the accomplishment rate of practical results gets accelerated.

MIDDLE EAST CONVERGES ITS INTEREST TO WISE AND WIDE ADOPTION OF IMMERSIVE LEARNING IN MEDICAL UNIVERSITIES

A prominent burden to VR in education is technological literacy. To bridge the gap between possibilities and learning, companies like 3D Organon in collaboration with Munfarid Global has introduced comprehensive learning programs in medical universities across the Middle East. Munfarid will focus on the implementation of programs in medical universities, so as medical trainees can visualize opportunities, derive readings and form new solutions, through this reformation in collaborative avatars of teaching atmosphere. By combining real and virtual environments, medical trainees can gain realistic readings and anticipate any patient’s life and death situations with circumstantial scenarios.

Surgical simulation can enhance the training process of medical aspirations as there is a broad disconnect in between combining cognitive and technical skills in the present models of simulation, adopted by a majority of medical universities.

Immersive Learning can become the essential bridge between healthcare practitioners and patients, as the virtual community creates a platform of wide exploration. All it requires is a dedicated implementation.

