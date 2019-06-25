THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 25, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 3055 – Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. Serrano – Appropriations) As of tonight, the House has completed all debate on H.R. 3055. Postponed Division E (Transportation and Housing and Urban Development) Amendment Votes (2): Banks Amendment #251 Jayapal Amendment #268 Possible Consideration of H.R. 3401 – Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)



