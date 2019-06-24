Floor Plan Visuals Announces Launch In Portland, OR

Floor Plan Visuals extends services to “The City of Roses”

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floor Plan Visuals specializes in creating high-quality, marketable floor plans for real estate professionals, property managers, and developers. With locally staffed architectural building surveyors, Floor Plan Visuals operates in key markets nationwide including Los Angeles, Washington DC, Miami, New York City, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Boston, and now Portland. “The Portland housing market has been booming for a while now and we have received many inquiries from realtors. We are excited to announce our expansion of services to real estate professionals in the area,” stated Arda Bascinar, Founder of Floor Plan Visuals.Since 2010, Floor Plan Visuals has created floor plans for over 10,000 properties; this is over 30 million square feet of surveyed real estate. Headquartered in Charleston, SC, Floor Plan Visuals is comprised of architectural designers and marketing professionals. A sampling of their most notable work includes the “Fleur De Lys” residence in Los Angeles, floor plans for HGTV and Bravo reality personalities, as well as multiple foreign embassies.Floor Plan Visuals creates floor plans for all property types in both residential and commercial real estate. Their services extend beyond high-quality floor plans. They offer additional services including Site Plans, 3D renderings and 3D fly-over animation videos.What sets Floor Plan Visuals apart from its competitors is the level of attention given to each plan. On-site measurements are performed by professional surveyors who have architectural backgrounds and utilize laser measuring equipment. Each custom floor plan is created in-house and assigned to an experienced staff of designers. Floor Plan Visuals provides an architectural level of quality with a low cost to fit marketing budgets.



