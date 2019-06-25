Abyde’s HIPAA compliance software joins Greenway Health Marketplace for comprehensive health IT solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

Joining the Greenway Marketplace is a testament to the value and simplicity providers have found with Abyde, and Greenway’s commitment to helping providers alleviate the burden of HIPAA compliance” — Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde

TAMPA BAY, FL, USA, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution for independent practices, today announced it has joined the Greenway Health Marketplace of value-added partners for users of Greenway Health’s integrated electronic health record (EHR) and practice management solutions.

Being named a Marketplace Partner showcases Abyde’s collaborative efforts with Greenway to provide comprehensive health IT solutions that support the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care.

Abyde works as a partner for providers — with the training, tools, and intuitive design to make HIPAA more meaningful and the physician’s risk analysis more manageable. Focused on HIPAA education, Abyde is a revolutionary software solution that guides medical practices through mandatory HIPAA compliance requirements such as risk analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing business associate agreements, customized policies, and more. By working with Abyde, Greenway Health has taken another step toward relieving HIPAA compliance hardships for independent practices.

“Joining the Greenway Marketplace is a testament to the value and simplicity providers have found with Abyde, and Greenway’s commitment to helping providers alleviate the burden of HIPAA compliance,” said Matt DiBlasi, president of Abyde. “We are honored to be a part of Greenway’s impressive toolset as a best-in-class HIPAA compliance and risk analysis solution.”

“The Greenway Marketplace was developed to speed and simplify the adoption of healthcare innovation,” said Suzanne Edwards, Greenway’s director of strategic alliances. “We’re pleased to partner with Abyde through the Marketplace to enable our customers to easily evaluate and select solutions such as Abyde that support their success in care delivery.”



ABOUT ABYDE

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com or call (800) 594-0883.



