Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Illinois To Call Them for an Introduction to Attorney Erik Karst of Katst von Oiste-Make A Plan for The Best Compensation

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , USA, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now urging a Veteran of the US Navy with mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois or nationwide to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for an introduction to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to map out a plan for the best possible compensation results. The group fears that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family will act impulsively when hiring a lawyer and end up with a local car accident attorney or a mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm-as opposed to the real deal attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. http://Illinois.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Many current US Navy enlisted sailors received their basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois. From there these sailors would go to various apprentice schools or programs to prepare them for their job on board a ship, submarine or at a navy facility. It was probably after their basic training Navy Veterans would have received their exposure to asbestos.

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and out top priority is for people like this to receive the very best possible financial compensation. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retains the services of a lawyer or law firm to assist with a financial compensation claim that could exceed a million dollars we are urging them to call us at 800-714-0303 so we can put them in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"Erik will know exactly how to help a Navy Veteran to receive the very best compensation results-he and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for a generation as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Chicago, Springfield, Rockford, Peoria or anywhere in Illinois. https://Illinois.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago, Illinois: https://cancer.uchicago.edu/

* Edward Hospital Multi-Disciplinary Thoracic Oncology Clinic Naperville, Illinois:

https://www.edward.org/thoraciconcology *

* Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago, Illinois: https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/ guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship's engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships/submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



