United States : 2019 Article IV Consultation - Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the United States

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

June 24, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The U.S. economy is in the longest expansion in recorded history. Unemployment is at levels not seen since the late 1960s, real wages are rising, and inflationary pressures remain subdued. Economic activity, while still growing above potential, is expected to slow to around 2.6 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2020.