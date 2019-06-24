There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,495 in the last 365 days.

United States : 2019 Article IV Consultation - Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the United States

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

June 24, 2019

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

The U.S. economy is in the longest expansion in recorded history. Unemployment is at levels not seen since the late 1960s, real wages are rising, and inflationary pressures remain subdued. Economic activity, while still growing above potential, is expected to slow to around 2.6 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2020.

Country Report No. 19/174

English

June 24, 2019

9781498320993/1934-7685

1USAEA2019001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

94

