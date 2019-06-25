Leading Visual Communication Agency Changes Its Name

Award-winning visual communication agency Killer Infographics has changed its name to Killer Visual Strategies.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Killer Infographics, an industry-leading visual communication agency, has changed its name to Killer Visual Strategies. The new name is a more accurate reflection of the full range of services that Killer has been offering to its clients for years.Killer Visual Strategies designs and executes visual content marketing and internal communication solutions for a broad range of organizations, including such Fortune 1000 companies as Amazon, Cummins, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Microsoft, and Walmart. The visual campaigns that Killer crafts for its clients encompass a diverse array of media, including infographics, motion graphics, augmented reality, interactive experiences, social-media micronarratives, print materials, and more.Less than two years after Killer Infographics was founded in 2010, the company expanded its service offerings beyond exclusively infographics. Today, Killer is a full-service agency that crafts custom visual strategies based on each client’s unique goals, then executes on those strategies with custom-designed visual content.“Our old name made us seem less versatile and more limited in the scope of our offerings than we really are,” Killer Visual Strategies CEO and co-founder Amy Balliett explained. “Our new name is not only more accurate, it’s also a better reflection of what we value most as a company. We build long-term relationships with our clients, getting to know their business and their goals, so that we can offer them customized solutions. This focus on customer service is what makes Killer Visual Strategies unique.”This name-change is the latest in a series of exciting developments for Killer Visual Strategies in 2019. In January, Killer joined Kelton Global as a fellow member company of LRW Group, a collaboration of integrated marketing services companies. Kelton is a brand strategy and consumer insights consultancy that helps organizations such as Google and Target make key brand-positioning decisions that drive their business forward.“The sheer range of the services we can now offer in partnership with Kelton made this name-change all the more urgent for us. Finally, what we’re called and what we do are in alignment,” Balliett said.“Naming is such a vital part of how an agency is perceived,” said Tom Bernthal, CEO and co-founder of Kelton. “And while Killer Infographics became the nation’s leading visual communications agency with its old name, they’re now ready to have a name that represents the strategic thought and visual communication they offer so many clients.”To learn more about the custom visual strategies that Killer can craft for its clients, visit KillerVisualStrategies.com, send an email to contact@killervisualstrategies.com, or call (844) 454-5537.About Killer Visual StrategiesKiller Visual Strategies is an industry-leading visual communication agency that designs and executes communication and content marketing solutions across a diverse array of media, including infographics, motion graphics, augmented reality, and interactive experiences. Killer’s custom-designed campaigns help clients speak visually to the audiences who matter most. An Inc. 5000 company for three years running, Killer has won more than 30 awards for excellence in visual communication. In accordance with the company’s values, which include leading by example and respecting others, Killer Visual Strategies has donated more than $4.5 million in services to nonprofits since it was founded in 2010.For more information, contact Erin McCoy, Killer’s director of content marketing and public relations, at erin@killervisualstrategies.com.

