Press Release - U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $19.4 Million in Infrastructure Grants to 19 Airports in Alabama

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the first allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Alabama will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Grant awards include:

South Alabama Regional at Bill Benton Field in Andalusia, AL, $495,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway lighting.

Auburn University Regional Airport in Auburn, AL, $225,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway.

Dothan Regional Airport in Dothan, AL, $700,000 grant funds will be used to acquire safety and security equipment, reconstruct apron and rehabilitate runway.

Foley Municipal Airport in Foley, AL, $305,000 grant funds will be used to reconstruct taxiway.

Greensboro Municipal Airport in Greensboro, AL, $205,000 grant funds will be used to update airport master plan study and construct fuel farm.

Guntersville Municipal Joe Starnes Field in Guntersville, AL, $153,000 grant funds will be used to construct runway and taxiway.

Posey Field in Haleyville, AL, $175,000 grant funds will be used to install perimeter fencing.

Marion County-Rankin Fite in Hamilton, AL, $474,000 grant funds will be used to construct taxiway.

Jackson Municipal Airport in Jackson, AL, $600,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway.

Vaiden Field in Marion, AL, $600,000 grant funds will be used to construct building, fuel farm and runway.

Mobile Downtown Airport in Mobile, AL, $2.1 million grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway, acquire equipment and update airport master plan study.

Montgomery Regional (Dannelly Field) Airport in Montgomery, AL, $935,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate taxiway.

Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals, AL, $331,500 grant funds will be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs.

Ozark-Blackwell Field in Ozark, AL, $303,000 grant funds will be used to construct fuel farm.

St. Clair County Airport in Pell City, AL, $110,000 grant funds will be used to construct taxiway.

Prattville-Grouby Field in Prattville, AL, $268,000 grant funds will be used to acquire land for approaches.

Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field in Scottsboro, AL, $501,000 grant funds will be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and runway lighting.

Craig Field in Selma, AL, $550,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway.

Troy Municipal at N Kenneth Campbell Field in Troy, AL, $585,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate taxiway lighting.

There will be a total of 358 grants to 327 airports around the country in 46 states and the Pacific Islands. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click on the link below for a complete listing of grants: https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/



