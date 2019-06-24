Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $11 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Airports in New York

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the first allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Grant awards include:

Albany, NY, $1.3 million grant funds will be used to acquire snow removal equipment.

Corning, NY, $345,000 grant funds will be used to install airfield guidance signs, install airport beacons, rehabilitate runway lighting, reconstruct airport beacon and install runway guidance system.

Endicott, NY, $117,000 grant funds will be used to remove obstructions.

Glens Falls, NY, $508,500 grant funds will be used to construct and acquire snow removal equipment.

Hudson, NY, $59,000 grant funds will be used to reconstruct and install perimeter fencing.

Jamestown, NY, $659,000 grant funds will be used to install perimeter fencing and rehabilitate runway lighting.

Kingston, NY, $50,000 grant funds will be used to remove obstructions.

Lake Placid, NY, $679,500 grant funds will be used to remove obstructions and rehabilitate apron.

Lancaster, NY, $142,500 grant funds will be used to conduct environmental study.

LeRoy, NY, $145,000 grant funds will be used to conduct environmental study.

Massena, NY, $380,000 grant funds will be used to acquire aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle.

Niagara Falls, NY, $450,000 grant funds will be used to reconstruct taxiway, rehabilitate taxiway and remove obstructions.

Ogdensburg, NY, $1.9 million grant funds will be used to extend runway and conduct environmental study.

Oneonta, NY, $119,000 grant funds will be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs, reconstruct apron and install apron edge lights.

Rochester, NY, $1.5 million grant funds will be used to reconstruct apron, rehabilitate runway, rehabilitate access road and conduct environmental study.

Rome, NY, $117,000 grant funds will be used to construct and extend taxiway.

Shirley, NY, $90,000 grant funds will be used to reconstruct runway lighting and reconstruct airfield guidance signs.

Sodus, NY, $142,000 grant funds will be used to conduct environmental study.

Syracuse, NY, $2.8 million grant funds will be used to improve terminal building.

There will be a total of 358 grants to 327 airports around the country in 46 states and the Pacific Islands. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click on the link below for a complete listing of grants: https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/



