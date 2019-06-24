Telnyx Presents Intelligent Communications Platform at ITW 2019

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack communications platform, will be showcasing its global infrastructure and next-gen connectivity this week at International Telecoms Week (ITW) in Atlanta, June 24-26.

ITW is the annual meeting for the global wholesale telecoms industry, providing a platform for industry experts to meet and exchange ideas about the challenges and opportunities facing the market today.

“We love attending conferences like ITW,” said Ian Reither, COO of Telnyx. “There are always a lot of familiar faces, and it’s a great way to make new connections. We’re excited to show attendees what we’re building at Telnyx and how we’re shaking up the industry.”

Telnyx built its private, global network for the future, providing an intelligence layer for connectivity to help businesses launch enterprise-grade communications within their own organizations. It’s all part of Telnyx’s mission to make universal communications possible.

“We’re creating the foundation for a future of endless innovation and interconnected technology, where communication flows seamlessly between people, devices and applications across the globe,” said Reither. "Whether you’re looking to improve your communications through call control, messaging, wireless or other capabilities, Telnyx voice and SMS APIs can support even the most demanding enterprise applications.”

Stop by booth HA-E1064 at ITW 2019 for an inside look at how Telnyx is powering the future of communications, or schedule time to meet with the team.



About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for next-gen communications applications. A communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and intuitive APIs.

Telnyx products include voice (e.g., Call Control, Elastic SIP Trunking, Global Numbers), programmatic messaging, embedded communications and automated networking. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications.

Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 in-house engineering support and a dedicated customer success representative, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection. For more information, please visit telnyx.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.