Dr. Frank Roach Provides “All-on-Four” procedure to Give Patients a Smile That Lasts a Lifetime

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Frank Roach is recognized for his superb dentistry, his genuine concern for his patients’ well-being, and his focus on using the latest tech in the industry. In line with these beliefs, he provides the revolutionary “All-on-Four” procedure to restore patients’ confidence and give them a lasting set of permanent teeth. Dr. Frank Roach has practiced dentistry since 1998 and has kept up with evolving trends in technology to provide his patients the best care available. He’s avid about using only the most sophisticated and effective tools in the industry, and provides All-on-Four as a practical solution for many of his patients’ needs. Most patients don’t want to take dentures in and out every day. After the procedure, they have the perfect smile.“The All-on-Four procedure is a one day appointment and patients don’t feel any discomfort because they’re under general anesthesia during it,” says Dr. Frank Roach. “It’s a great solution that never fails to exceed patient expectations, both immediately and years later. Each case is methodically designed to produce the perfect smile.”Procedures can be completed in a single day so that patients can go on about their lives without extensive downtime or recovery. It’s an excellent option for patients with missing teeth, those who have poorly-fitting dentures, and those who have periodontal disease. Certain patients who face limited options due to bone loss may actually be ideal candidates for All-on-Four implants. Even patients who think their mouths are hopeless often find they are excellent candidates.As a graftless solution, the procedure provides patients with a fixed full-arch prosthesis post-surgery using titanium implants that will last a lifetime. Dentists like Dr. Frank Roach first invite patients in for a quick scan (in his case, using state-of-the-art machinery like the CEREC Omnicam) to get precise measurements and placement for the implants. The procedure is quick and painless, and Dr. Frank Roach will administer pain reliever while patients are under so that they experience complete comfort when waking.“It’s a revolutionary procedure that allows dentists to relieve a lot of everyday pain, discomfort, and burden from false or missing teeth,” says Dr. Frank Roach. “And the quality material ensures that patients never have to worry about their new teeth shifting or falling into disrepair over time. It is truly a game changer for so many patients.”By getting this procedure, patients receive a lifelong solution that looks and feels natural. The fixed full-arch prosthesis functions with ease and is cleared for use the next day after completing the procedure. While producing dramatic results that boost self-esteem and provide real relief, the All-on-Four procedure is also one of the quickest dental solutions to getting the perfect smile. Traditional alternatives include dental implants with six to ten attachments, compared to the four strong implants of All-on-Four.“I highly recommend All-on-Four procedures to my clients as they tend to be the most affordable and most appropriate solution to many of their needs,” says Dr. Frank Roach. “Because it’s such a quick, painless process, there’s really not much more you could ask of a single procedure.”



