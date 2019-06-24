QR Pharma Adopts new Corporate Name: Annovis Bio

Change reflects enhanced focus on neurodegenerative diseases

/EIN News/ -- BERWYN, Pa., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QR Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the name of the organization is changing from “QR Pharma, Inc.” to “Annovis Bio, Inc.”

“Our new name – Annovis – communicates the change of our technology from inhibiting APP to normalizing axonal flow in neurodegenerative diseases, thereby normalizing homeostasis in the nerve cell,” said Annovis President and Chief Executive Officer, Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D.

“Over the past several years, our understanding of the cause of these diseases has evolved, and we now understand that it is the breakdown of information transport that is the ultimate cause of nerve cell degeneration and death. While carrying forward the research QR Pharma pioneered in this field, the new name Annovis connotes this deeper understanding and the organization’s new direction arising from this fundamental science. Annovis has embarked on the development of drugs that normalize the transport of information in the nerve cell and restore homeostasis in the brain by inhibiting the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins. High levels of neurotoxic proteins are linked to cell death and are the underlying cause of the plaques, tangles and Lewy bodies that are the hallmark of these neurodegenerative diseases.

“As the newly rebranded Annovis, we will be better represented in the market as a leader in battling these and many other neurodegenerative diseases.”

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing chronic and acute neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease in Down syndrome (AD-DS), Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). Annovis’ novel approach is to develop drugs that normalize the transport of information within and between nerve cells, called axonal transport. Its drug, ANVS-401, restores axonal transport and homeostasis in the brain by inhibiting the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins. Annovis has an ongoing Phase 2a proof-of-concept study in mild to moderate AD patients and a ready program to conduct a second Phase 2a study in PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: http.www.annovisbio.com.

