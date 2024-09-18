SEA CREST BEACH RESORT COMPLETES MOST RECENT PHASE OF EXTENSIVE MULTI-YEAR RENOVATION

Debuting a bounty of redesigned spaces, fresh culinary offerings, and new leadership, the Upper Cape’s only beachfront resort provides an elevated guest experience and enhanced year-round allure

North Falmouth, MA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Crest Beach Resort, a historic Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts property located along the sparkling waters of Falmouth, Massachusetts, is thrilled to announce the completion of the most recent phase of its multi-year renovation. The latest updates were completed on September 18, 2024, marking a new chapter for the Upper Cape’s only beachfront resort. Sea Crest now offers an elevated experience with year-round allure, including a redesigned lobby, refreshed select guest rooms and suites, and enhanced meeting and event spaces. The iconic seaside retreat, which has served visitors and locals alike for generations, now also features multiple new culinary outlets at Streetscape, along with exclusive access to several pools, Old Silver Beach, curated amenities, and seasonal activities.



Upon entry, guests are welcomed into the lobby of the resort’s main building with upgrades blending contemporary design with the timeless charm of Cape Cod. Select guest rooms and suites have been refreshed with nautical-inspired decor, reflective of the destination, as well as modern flooring, wall treatments, Serta Euro Pillow Top mattresses, and flat-screen televisions. An exciting addition to the resort includes ten refreshed suites designed with families and business travelers in mind to enjoy some extra space during seaside stays. With several room and suite options, guests can choose from an array of different resort views and distinct touches like fireplaces, making it an ideal escape throughout the seasons.



Boasting over 30,000 square feet of flexible event space, Sea Crest is the leading destination on the Upper Cape for weddings, reunions, meetings, conferences, and occasions of all kinds, with versatile ballrooms and meeting rooms, many featuring spectacular ocean views, and plenty of outdoor event space to enjoy at this idyllic beachfront location.



A highlight of this phase of the renovation is the debut of Streetscape, a vibrant collection of five drinking and dining experiences positioned at the heart of the resort. The five distinct venues are clustered in a central location, providing a ‘town square’ feel right on the resort, bolstering the resort’s family-friendly, experiential appeal. The diverse range of options includes The Lantern Room, a year-round full-service, New England-inspired restaurant offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner with stunning ocean views; The Hatch, a relaxed takeout serving classic Cape Cod fare; Buzzards Bay Pizza Co, a poolside pizzeria; Captain Scoops, an ice cream parlor bringing hand-crafted flavors and sweet treats; and Old Silver Provisions, a general store and coffee shop that serves morning coffee, fresh pastries, grab-and-go breakfast options, and locally sourced gifts and essentials. The Streetscape outlets are open seasonally to resort guests as well as the public.



In addition to the new dining outlets, the resort has also unveiled a beautifully renovated outdoor bar, providing a perfect spot for poolside beverages and light bites. Enhancements to the pool and deck area further elevate the guest experience, offering expanded seating and a refreshed, modern aesthetic ideal for relaxing in the sun.



New team members have been appointed to supplement the resort’s enhancements including Jay Sheldon, General Manager, and Chef Brock Anderson, overseeing the property’s culinary offerings.

“We are thrilled to see the evolution of this multi-year renovation, marking a significant milestone for Sea Crest Beach Resort,” said General Manager Jay Sheldon. “From our refreshed guest rooms, lobby, and event spaces, to the new Streetscape dining hub, each and every detail has been thoughtfully curated to deliver a truly memorable experience for our guests. We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to enjoy the elevated offerings within the historic resort that has been serving the Upper Cape for generations as the only beachfront resort.”



Beyond the physical upgrades, Sea Crest Beach Resort has expanded its amenities to offer an exciting range of activities, including seasonal beachside yoga, water sports rentals, and an arcade with weekly discounts. The resort also provides enhanced beach service, dog-friendly accommodations, and daily activations designed to entertain visitors of all ages.



With an ongoing focus on the guest experience, Sea Crest Beach Resort will enhance its offerings, reinforcing its reputation as a top destination for all seasons.



Experience the transformation firsthand. Book your seaside escape at Sea Crest Beach Resort today. Visit www.seacrestbeachresort.com or follow @seacrestcapecod on Instagram for the latest updates.



About Sea Crest Beach Resort

Sea Crest Beach Resort is a historic Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts property located along the sparkling waters of Falmouth, Massachusetts. As the Upper Cape’s only beachfront resort, Sea Crest offers 253 Cape Cod-style guest rooms and suites, multiple food and beverage outlets from Streetscape, multiple pools, direct access to beach activities, and more. Perfect for all types of travelers, including couples, families, and corporate or social groups, Sea Crest is the ideal setting to take in the destination’s breathtaking sunsets, white sandy beaches, and access to the best of Cape Cod. Additional information about Sea Crest Beach Resort can be found at seacrestbeachresort.com.



About Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts

Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts is a collection of 50 hotels and resorts designed for those who see the world differently. Each one-of-a-kind property celebrates the spirit and culture of its location, engaging curious and discerning travelers looking to discover a destination’s true identity. Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts celebrate locally inspired design and offer eclectic amenities, personalized service, and insider knowledge to create a meaningful experience for travelers of all ages at every touchpoint. To read more about the Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts, visit independentcollection.com.



About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 240 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information on HHM can be found at hhmhotels.com.

Julia Luciani Rachel Harrison Communications 646.895.0841 seacrest@wearerhc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.