LIFE INSURANCE SETTLEMENTS HELP AVOID POLICY LAPSE Don’t waste valuable assets over unpaid premiums

AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbor Life Settlements Jessi Groganjessi@harborlifesettlements.com(800) 694-0006 LIFE INSURANCE SETTLEMENTS HELP AVOID POLICY LAPSEDon’t waste valuable assets over unpaid premiumsAustin, TX: Selling your current life insurance policy is great for option if you are looking to reap the benefits from your monthly premiums. You can receive a payout that is more valuable to you now, rather than later. Harbor Life Settlements allows you to remove the stress of monthly premiums and still get the cash that you invested. If you are unable to continue paying premiums, you can avoid losing out by selling it for cash.80% of the Life insurance policies become lapsed by their policyholders every year in the US. If premiums go unpaid well after the grace period, there will be no death benefit paid to the insured. An insurance settlement can overcome a policy lapse before you lose out. Making payments on premiums on a life insurance policy can be difficult after you have retired or come across an unexpected expense. A life insurance settlement will be more beneficial if your dependent no longer needs the benefit or you cannot make payments in the near future. Cash out now before you lose what you have invested.Why keep making payments on an insurance plan that expires before a claim can be paid out? You can put a lot more money in your pocket when Harbor Life Settlements take care of selling your insurance. You will have the freedom to:● Drop monthly expenses.● Cover medical expenses or any other unexpected expense.● Enjoy your retirement.About Harbor Life Settlements: Your insurance policy is your asset and we want to make sure you see the benefits of it. Our skilled, highly qualified life insurance settlement broker partners aim to maximize your life insurance by granting you valuable payouts. For more information visit https://www.harborlifesettlements.com



