John Ebron of Ebron Coaching and Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LITHONIA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Ebron is an executive coach and the founder of Ebron Coaching and Consulting, where he specializes in coaching entrepreneurs stepping out on their own and finding their own way.

As an executive coach, John combines his experience in the military with the John Maxwell team’s unique approach to leadership development.

“The military is such a rigid environment with lots of structure and systems thinking to compensate for a lack of creativity,” explains Ebron. “The John Maxwell team’s approach is very structured, but it is all centered around personal development. The missions are less external and more internal, but the program keeps you engaged and measures their success from week to week. So I married the two together and this is how I continue my work after retiring from the military.”

In the military, Ebron served in a management position as part of the army’s chaplain’s corps.

“There were times where our leadership was not decisive enough to know what to manage or how to manage,” recalls Ebron. “I had to start leading myself so that I could manage myself. For all intents and purposes, I became a life coach in the military.”

As part of the chaplain’s corps, Ebron worked with Resilience, paying close attention to his fellow servicemen’s mental health in response to the Iraqi invasion and multiple deployments.

“People were really worn out and over-stressed,” says Ebron. “This work is almost like a counter-action to what I experienced in the military. We indoctrinate ourselves, rightly so, to handle everything outside of the present, and then we retire and they say now you have to be present and in the moment. How do you do that? Working through that for myself and with other people, it is amazing the strength you gain by having that skill, to go on autopilot when you have to get things done, but also to know how to come back focused on the here-and-now.”

Coaching is not about advice but rather helping pull out what's already there, says Ebron. It's getting a person in that space where they're not looking for someone else to solve their problems but still finding value in that conversation.

“To do my job well, I have to see ‘God with amnesia’ sitting across from me,” says Ebron. “We can do absolutely anything in the world we can think of, but we’ve forgotten that part of ourselves that is capable of accomplishing our dream. Many people are not familiar with tapping into that larger part of themselves, that creative side. Through coaching, we really help them establish a whole new dimension of their own identity where they're capable of creating something from nothing and possess the tenacity to go after it in a systematic way.”

CUTV News Radio will feature John Ebron in an interview with Jim Masters on June 26th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Ebron Coaching and Consulting, visit www.john-ebron.com



