The Global Market for Erectile Dysfunction Drugs (2019-2024): Retail Pharmacies Expected to Dominate the Market

The major factors for the growth of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market include the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle along with the associated stress, rising geriatric population, and comorbidity between erectile dysfunction and heart diseases, and diabetes.



Key Market Trends



Retail Pharmacies Expected to Dominate the Market



The retail pharmacies are expected to dominate the market owing to the easy availability of the erectile dysfunction drugs at retail stores. As per the data published by the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, there are more than 750,000 retail establishments in the US, both rural and urban consumers have access 24/7 to treatments for various conditions. Furthermore, several studies show that ED is increasingly prevalent with age and around 40% of men are affected at age 40. Thus, owing to the easy availability of the drug and rising cases of ED the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



North America is expected to dominate the erectile dysfunction drugs market, owing to the rising geriatric population, increase in cases of ED and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure. According to the United States Census Bureau's Statistics as of 2017, the total number of people 65 and older exceeds 50 million, and between 2020-2030 the number of elderly is projected to increase by almost 18 million. Although much smaller in total size, the number of people aged 85 and older is expected to more than triple from an estimated 6 million today to nearly 20 million by 2060.



The rise in geriatric population is expected to increase the number of patients suffering from ED, as it is very common in men above age 40. North America was followed by Europe in 2017. The availability of various ED drugs through over the counter (OTC) and online channels is a key factor for dominance of these regions. The presence of online pharmacy stores is a blessing in disguise for several patients who are conscious about visiting a retail pharmacy store to purchase ED and other sexual wellness products.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of the various small and large market players. Some of the market players are Apricus Biosciences, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, S.K. Chemicals Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and VIVUS.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of a Sedentary Lifestyle Along with the Associated Stress

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Comorbidity between Erectile Dysfunction and Heart Diseases, and Diabetes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reluctance of Patients to Seek Treatment

4.3.2 Poor Patient Adherence to ED Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Viagra (sildenafil citrate)

5.1.2 Cialis (Tadalafil)

5.1.3 Levitra/Staxyn (vardenafil)

5.1.4 Stendra/Spedra (avanafil)

5.1.5 Zydena (udenafil)

5.1.6 Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream)

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.2.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.2.3 Online Pharmacies

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Apricus Biosciences Inc.

6.1.2 Bayer AG

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Metuchen Pharmaceuticals LLC

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.1.10 VIVUS Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



