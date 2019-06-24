Telehealth Pioneer Craig Linden Awarded "Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award"

Physically Augmented Telemedicine Visits RemoteRx Dispenser Home, work and kiosk dispenser coming soon Advanced functions and features of the planned RemoteRx home, work, kiosk and wearable devices

Real Time Touch and RemoteRx founder recognized for contribution to "Advancement in Physically Augmented Telehealth".

Physically augmenting video healthcare visits is the missing link for telehealth and clinical trials, globally.” — Craig Linden, founder Real Time Touch

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Linden, founder of Real Time Touch, was awarded the prestigious "Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award" by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare(IFAH). The award was "In Recognition Of His Contribution to Healthcare" and for "Advancement in Physically Augmented Telehealth". Linden gave a presentation to the inaugural event for InterCon held at Caesars Palace. The Internet Conference ("InterCon"), is a gathering of some of the leading minds in the tech space to help drive the new global economy by sharing ideas, innovation and things that shape the future of technology.

Linden is recognized as a pioneer and advocate of advanced telehealth technologies that will help move the clinic into the home, workplace, vehicle, kiosk or the outback. An inventor with granted and pending patents, Linden founded Real Time Touch (TM) and the RemoteRX (TM) Telemedicine and Telehealth platform.

RemoteRx is Real Time Touch’s medication adherence dispenser envisioned with advanced IoMT hardware, monitoring, biometric ID, cloud and physically augmented capabilities backed by Linden's patents. View more RemoteRx information: https://www.realtimetouch.com/remoterx/ A limited example of future Real Time Touch's based and/or wearable products are remote-controlled devices for pain-relief, laser, electronic, light, and magnetic treatments/therapies, imaging, sonograms, sample collections, adjusting implants and drug delivery.

Important healthcare sectors could benefit from Real Time Touch technology:

* Clinical Trials: According to Linden, a RemoteRx “reboot” for clinical trials could "multiply the capacity of the limited number of clinicians, it’s integrated AR and AI would drive broad efficiency improvements with associated returns incentivizing more and more effective trials, it could speed the release of new critical drugs."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYSoNX6aDbw

* Helping Seniors: Millions of seniors can benefit fromo remote assistance. Senior caregivers could remotely release their scheduled medications, monitor their vitals and access their general status during the virtual visits.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHhTkEQCorc

* Reducing Readmissions: Unnecessary readmissions cost hospitals billions of dollars. Remote release of critical medications during virtual nurse-to-patient interactions could help home-based patients stay home while they recover. Caregivers can monitor vital signs remotely and verify the correct medication is taken at at the prescribed time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXkrDXk5rmo

* Reducing Opioid Dependence: It's a US Federal Government priority to reduce opioid abuse. The advanced RemoteRx design is envisioned to include multi-level user/caregiver alerts, AI coaching, voice activation, gesture recognition, biomarkers, highest-grade HIPAA-compliant security, AR and Augmented Virtual Reality (AVR).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OegPSItsfwM

* Emergency Telemedicine: Millions of people live or work in remote areas and could greatly benefit from remote healthcare interactions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsb5dVsbF9w

A growing number of companies have announced recent telehealth initiatives, funding and/or deals including Apple, Google, Amazon, Philips, Cisco Systems, Mercy, Kaiser Permanente, American Well, AMD Global Telemedicine, TeleDoc and IBM. FCC recently announced $100M in new funding to help rural providers offering remote healthcare to low-income patients, and the FCC will be attending the South Central Telehealth Forum, August 19 & 20 in Nashville. The FDA and it's international government-base equivalent organizations are seeking innovative solutions to decentralize clinical trials to help reduce development costs of new drugs.

Real Time Touch is actively seeking partners to assist development and obtain FDA approvals of the initial four use cases set forth in the above 4 short videos.

Contact: Craig Linden, Founder at RTT.CRAIG@YHOO.COM, 1-619-301-3555. https://www.realtimetouch.com

View more RemoteRx information:

https://www.realtimetouch.com/remoterx/

The International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare(IFAH) brings together 1000+ healthcare professionals from across the world to discuss advanced healthcare technologies. The event was held at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. The theme of the conference this year was "Minds Advancing Healthcare". The IFAH holds a similar conference in Abu Dhabi.



Craig Linden, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/craig-linden-a093595/

CRAIG LINDEN

RealTimeTouch.com

https://www.realtimetouch.com/

Phone: (619) 301-3555

Email: https://www.einpresswire.com/contact_author/463672076



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.