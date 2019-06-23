THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:00 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene and debate the two bills listed for consideration under the suspension of the Rules. After suspension debate, the House will resume consideration of amendments to H.R. 3055, beginning with Division E (Transportation and Housing and Urban Development ). Members should be prepared to offer their amendment at the appropriate time tomorrow. Suspensions (2 bills) H.R. 2109 – BRAVE Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs) – BRAVE Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs) H . R. 2196 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to reduce the credit hour requirement for the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Rep. Barr – Veterans’ Affairs) – To amend title 38, United States Code, to reduce the credit hour requirement for the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Rep. Barr – Veterans’ Affairs) Continue Consideration of H.R. 3055 – Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. Serrano – Appropriations) The Rule, which was adopted last week, allows for no further general debate, made in order 290 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. As of Friday, the House has completed amendment consideration through Division D (Military Construction and Veterans Affairs).