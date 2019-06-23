Fallon Ward Releases, Happy Harry Gets His First Haircut

Happy Harry Gets His First Haircut by Fallon Ward

Book set to take its place in barbershops, nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallon Ward is set to make the barbershop experience for children a more enjoyable one, her publicist announced today. The South Carolina author recently released her new book . “Happy Harry Gets His First Haircut,” is available now at Amazon and selective book stores.Ward says the children’s book is based on the true story of her son’s first haircut. She wrote it in hopes that it would offer a therapeutic moment of comfort prior to, or during a child’s first trip to a barbershop.When asked what her inspiration was for writing this book, the author stated that “I've never seen a book for African American boys that addresses their first haircut. It's a significant part of their lives,” explained Fallon Ward.Ward says that the main character, “Harry” was used to give homage to the memories of her close childhood friend, Harry Phelps. The book includes many vivid illustrations of Harry, the barber, and Harry’s parents, that show Harry exemplifying bravery while going through the process of getting his first haircut.The artwork adds to a vibrant and captivating reading experience. The author hopes to lighten the mood of a sometimes-daunting experience. She says the first haircut is a transition from baby boy to big boy.Ward believes that barbershop owners will see the value of this book. She aims to get the “Happy Hairy Gets His First Haircut” into barbershops across the country in the near future.She added that the book can serve as a liaison for children and their first experience, saying, “It’s a comforting mechanism for boys who may be anxious before getting their first haircut.”“This picturesque book is what every barbershop will need whether they know it or not. “Happy Hairy Gets His First Haircut” will ensure that children are provided a comfortable experience while taking a huge step in growing up” said Jordan F. Briggs , Publicist to Fallon Ward.For additional information about the book, call Fallon Ward, (864) 344-5060. For bookings and sponsorship opportunities, contact Jordan F. Briggs. emailjournalistjordanbriggs@gmail.comBook DetailsTitle: Happy Harry Gets His First HaircutPaperback: 24 pagesPublisher: Fallon Ward (February 25, 2019)Language: EnglishISBN-10: 0578216256 ISBN-13: 978-0578216256Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.1 x 8.5 inchesShipping Weight: 3.5 ounces



