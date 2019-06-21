House Democrats Pass Legislation to Fund Government, Call on Senate GOP to Take Up House-Passed Bills

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House continued to consider legislation to fund the government and avoid a Trump shutdown at the end of the fiscal year. We completed consideration of our first appropriations package, which funded critical priorities like education, workforce training programs, and our national defense. We are considering a second package of bills that will help ensure clean air and water; address the opioid epidemic; provide affordable housing; keep the faith with our veterans; build vital military construction; and invest in food and drug safety. We’re continuing to pass funding bills that are for the people. I urge the Senate to work with us in this effort and reach an agreement on spending levels so we can complete our work and fund government on time.

In addition to funding the government, there are a number bills passed by the House that Senate Republicans refuse to consider. We have passed legislation to expand access to affordable health care and lower the price of prescription drugs; to return our government to the people; to ensure equal pay for equal work; to combat climate change; to protect DREAMERs; and to ensure LGBT Americans have equal protection under the law; among other bills. It is shameful that Senator Mitch McConnell refuses to bring any of these bills to the Floor for a vote. We have a responsibility to deliver on the priorities of the American people, and I urge him to take that responsibility seriously.

Finally, next week will be a busy one in the House. In addition to considering additional legislation to fund the government, the House will take up a comprehensive election security bill. In light of Russia’s interference in our elections, Congress must take action to safeguard our democracy. The Securing America’s Federal Elections (SAFE) Act will do that by providing states with to replace outdated and vulnerable voting equipment; mandate paper ballot voting systems; and put in place cybersecurity requirements for election technology vendors and voting systems. I look forward to bringing this legislation to the Floor, and I hope House Republicans will join us in taking this key step toward securing our elections.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn about what House Democrats are doing to lead America in a new direction. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

Fact sheet: House Democrats Fight for the People: Legislative Progress Report

Hoyer Statement on the EPA's Decision to Roll Back the Clean Power Plan

Hoyer: The Trump Administration's Title X Gag Rule Must Be Stopped

Hoyer Statement on the Administration’s Decision to Send 1,000 Additional Troops to the Middle East