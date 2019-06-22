New Livestream Option Now Available at The 2019 National Dowsing Convention and Metaphysical Expo

Want to know more about dowsing?

PLYMOUTH, NH, US, June 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1961, The American Society of Dowsers (ASD) has been a pioneer for scientific and technical exploration of dowsing, as well as the esoteric, spiritual and psychic arts in the United States. This year, the American Society of Dowsers will be celebrating its 59th Annual ASD Convention and offering a new livestream option for members across the globe.

PLYMOUTH, NH, June 21, 2019 – The American Society of Dowsers is presenting its first livestream of the 2019 National Dowsing Convention and Metaphysical Expo on Friday June 28th 2019 through Sunday June 30th 2019. The livestream will feature fantastic workshops, lectures, wellness practitioners, and formal training to develop your inner knowing using dowsing techniques. This year will be the first time in 60 years that the American Society of Dowsers will be streaming the Convention live. Through livestreaming, they will be able to connect with dowsers on a national and international scale, strengthening the global network of dowsers. Viewers around the world will be able to listen to lectures and presentations on dowsing, topics about consciousness, planetary timelines of control, and more. The livestream is an opportunity to view the Conference for those who aren’t physically able to be there.

“The American Society of Dowsers has been holding conventions for almost 60 years and this is the first time we are going to be livestreaming our annual convention. Our presentations are going to be available on a global scale for dowsers which is very exciting. This is a huge advancement for the American Society of Dowsers, as we will be able to reach a wider audience of dowsers.” – longtime member from the American Society of Dowsers

The 2019 National Dowsing Convention and Metaphysical Expo will be live streaming from Hanaway Theatre at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, NH - a state-of-the-art facility that houses 680 seats. Several notable presentations will be livestreamed. Keynote Dowser Brian Besco will be presenting his Keynote “Activating Your Unique Brilliance”. Keynote Speakers Dr. Eben Alexander & Karen Newell will be presenting their Keynote “Living in a Mindful Universe” and their Keynote Workshop “Becoming More Whole: Consciousness and Sound Experiential”. The Convention livestream schedule also includes presentations “Heal Yourself and Heal Your World” by Roxanne Louise, “Empowering Your Unique Self” by Brenda Schnose, “Communicating with Nature” with Kara Breese and “Who Answers When I Dowse?” by Marty Lucas.

The Convention livestream can be viewed anywhere – from your commute to the couch. There is no program needed to run the livestream, as it runs on a simple URL. The livestream includes downloable materials, a live chatroom and a post event replay option. Purchase the livestream at https://dowsers.org/product/live-stream-2019-convention-registration/.

About The American Society of Dowsers (ASD): ASD is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in Vermont in 1961 to disseminate knowledge of dowsing (water witching, the discovery of lost articles or persons, and related para-psychological phenomena), development of its skills, and recognition for its achievements. It’s mission is “to support, encourage and promote dowsing and dowsers in a manner consistent with the highest standards of personal integrity and behavior; to provide dowsing education and training to dowsers and non-dowsers alike to bring them to a level of proficiency they are comfortable with; to promote and foster communication and fellowship among all persons in any way interested in dowsing.” For more information on ASD, our conventions, and membership go to www.dowsers.org

