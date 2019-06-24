Exclusive Mississippi Paddle Wheeler Cruise - "People on the Great River Road"

American Countess Craig Lesh - Archaelogist USS Cairo

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Archaeology Educator Craig Lesh May 17th - May 24th, 2020On the Beautiful New Paddle Wheeler 'American Countess'This EXCLUSIVE cruise is Sailing from New Orleans to Memphis.Sailing on the Mississippi, one of the Great Rivers of the United States.Craig Lesh is the founder of Heritage Education Programs. He has a B.S. degree from Cal Poly University, Pomona and an M.S degree, in Archaeology Heritage from Leicester University, in the UK. Craig runs the pre-college outreach program at the Center for Near Eastern Archeology, at La Sierra University, Riverside, CA and is Chairman of the Education and Outreach Committee of the Society for California Archaeology.In addition to the tours provided by American Queen Steamboat Company, we have put together some exclusive tours that delve more than 3,000 years into the past.In addition to the fine food, Broadway class entertainment and tours provided by American Queen Steamboat Company, we have put together some exclusive tours that delve more than 3,000 years into the past.Our private group will tour the site of the oldest city in North America, Poverty Point archaeological site. Before the Maya pyramids and before Stonehenge, the residents of Poverty Point built a master planned city for with a large plaza, concentric C shape living terraces and monumental earthen platform mounds. It is one of the most important archaeological sits in the country, and it is a World Heritage Site.In addition to one of the first cultures mound-building cultures, our tour group will also visit the site of one of the last of the mound-building cultures; the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians. The Natchez’s village was destroyed by the French in 1730.Another archaeological discovery we will visit is the Civil War Gunboat USS Cairo. Sunk in 1862, it was raised in 1964. The reassembled gunboat is displayed at the Vicksburg Military Park and is the only Civil War river gunboat in existence.Our group’s host is Craig Lesh, the founder of Heritage Education Programs. Craig runs the pre-college outreach program at the Center for Near Eastern Archaeology, at La Sierra University in Riverside California and is the Chairman of the Education and Outreach Committee of the Society for California Archaeology. He has a B.S. degree from Cal Poly University, Pomona and a M.A degree, in Archaeology and Heritage from Leicester University, in the UK.



