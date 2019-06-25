The Swatch Group Chooses Prodco as Main In-Store Analytics Solution For The Swatch US Stores

MONTREAL, CANADA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Case Study – Swatch Prodco Analytics , a global leader in shopper behavior analytics for brick-and-mortar retailers, announced that Swatch (The Swatch Group) has implemented the Prodco Analytics solution in its US stores.Prodco released a case study that highlights the benefits Swatch gained from switching over to Prodco's solution.Read more on Prodco's website or download the full case study.About Prodco AnalyticsProdco Retail Analytics delivers a comprehensive analysis platform that highlights where opportunities for improvement exist and helps your stores reach their real performance potential. Our retail performance solution delivers a deeper understanding of shopper behavior with real-time analytics at all levels of the operations and marketing team. Established in 1997, Prodco has become a global leader in retail shopper measurement and behavior. We partner with leading retail organizations to help measure in-store opportunities, align sales staff to optimize service levels, and benchmark their performance against segment specific consumer traffic trends.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Toronto, Virginia, USA and London, UK as well as local certified solution partners in 42 countries.



