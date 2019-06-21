Cricket Property Management Franchise Expands Into Alberta

Cricket Property Management is a property management franchisor

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricket Property Management (Cricket) has announced the expansion of their property management franchise into Alberta. This will enable the company to directly service landlord and tenant clients throughout Alberta, and support property management franchisees across the province.



“We have seen increases in demand for professional rental property management in both large centers and small towns across Alberta,” says Kap Hiroti, Co-Founder of Cricket. “Rental property owners and investors need the services of a professional and reliable property management company, and Cricket is here to fulfill that need.”

Cricket is a property management franchisor that delivers professional property management services to property owners and tenants across the country through its network of franchisee business owners. With a focus on residential rental management and leasing services, Cricket has become a driving force in elevating the property management industry and enhancing the client service experience.

“The expansion of operations into Alberta allows Cricket to gain a foothold in delivering service and support to investment property owners and discerning tenants throughout Western Canada,” says Thomas Zhang, Co-Founder of Cricket. “This is another milestone for Cricket and another step towards providing national coverage for our rental property management, leasing, and franchising services.”

Cricket has immediate plans to open franchise offices in Alberta as part of the company’s national growth strategy.

To find out more about Cricket, our property management services or information about becoming a franchisee, visit cricketmgt.com or call (888) 881-1777.

About Cricket

