Global Egg Market Size, Major Players and Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The egg market expected to reach a value of nearly $162.39 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the egg market is due to low interest rate environment, increasing population and global economic growth. However, the market for egg is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as weak wage growth in developed economies and reduction in free trade.

The eggs market consists of the sale of raw eggs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce raw eggs, including poultry farms and other entities which breed, and/or hatch and/or raise hens and other birds. Market size in this market is valued at farm gate prices. The egg market includes eggs from hens, ducks, geese, quails and other birds. This market excludes sales of bird meat and processed eggs. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the eggs for further processing.

The Global Egg Market Is Further Segmented Based On Type And Geography:

By Type - The egg market is segmented into poultry - animal produce, duck, quail, others - egg.

By Geography - The global egg is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific egg market accounts the largest share in the global egg market.

Trends In The Egg Market

Entities in the egg farming industry are using innovative technologies such as HyperEye to optimize the production of eggs. HyperEye technology identifies the gender of eggs before incubation. This technology saves hatcheries the cost of incubating eggs that will never hatch or be used in the egg farming industry, reduces waste and improves animal welfare, is the major trend in the egg market.

Potential Opportunities In The Egg Market

With continued technology investment, investments in end user industries and Economic Growth, the scope and potential for the global egg market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

