Nominations Now Open For The Second Annual ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal

The ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal will honor the best in Employee Communication and Engagement at Summit by Dynamic Signal, Sponsored by W2O Group

/EIN News/ -- San Bruno, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement platform, today announced a call for entries for the second annual ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal. Building on last year’s success, which recognized leading brands like Mercer, Nestle USA, Humana, and UPS, the 2019 awards will honor companies and individuals who are transforming their organizations by improving the employee experience through connecting, engaging, and activating their employees.



The 2019 ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal will recognize communicators, marketers, and HR professionals who are connecting employees, empowering advocates, and delivering measurable business results across seven categories including:

Communicator of the Year

Best ECE Program

Rookie of the Year

Best Communication Evolution

Best Use of Data

Best Use of Video

Best Newsletter Series

Winners of the ECE Awards will be selected by a judging panel comprised of highly respected, well-known communication leaders and innovators including Ethan McCarty, CEO, Integral Communications Group; Rebecca Shaffer, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, Ragan Consulting Group;IABC Fellow Brad Whitworth, Senior Communications Manager, Hitachi Vantara; and Elisabeth Wang, Executive Director, Communications and Public Relations, Piedmont Healthcare and PRSA Employee Communications Section, Immediate Past Chair.

Winners will be announced live at the second annual Summit by Dynamic Signal at San Francisco’s Bently Reserve on October 16-17, 2019.

​"We are proud to support, educate, and celebrate the leaders in communication, HR, IT, and marketing who are transforming their organizations by improving the employee experience," said Joelle Kaufman, CMO of Dynamic Signal. "From increasing brand equity and productivity, to strengthening retention and reducing risk— modern, measurable employee communication, engagement, and advocacy are essential for business success today and we look forward to celebrating the most impactful contributions with the ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal.”

New Platinum Sponsor

Dynamic Signal also announced W2O, the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing communications to the healthcare sector, as the official Platinum Sponsor of the 2019 Summit.

“As an integrated marketing and communications agency, W2O recognizes the power of strategic storytelling and the measurable business results it can drive,” said Aaron Strout, Chief Marketing Officer, W2O Group. “We’re proud to sponsor Summit by Dynamic Signal, extending our commitment to support the data-driven evolution across marketing, communications, and public relations.”

The ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal are open to all communicators and teams who are working to improve employee advocacy and Employee Communication and Engagement. Those interested may submit multiple nominations online at https://summit.dynamicsignal.com/awards. The entry deadline is Friday, September 6, 2019.

For more information about Summit by Dynamic Signal, award submission guidelines, or to purchase tickets, visit https://summit.dynamicsignal.com/.

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connecting organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of companies across every business sector, including more than 30 percent of the Fortune 100, increase brand equity, reduce risk and grow their businesses using Dynamic Signal to securely deliver personalized, timely information to millions of employees around the world, on the channels and devices they prefer.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint Online and Azure Active Directory, Salesforce.com, Workday, and Oracle HCM.

From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in every time zone, Dynamic Signal customers can connect, engage and activate everyone in the organization for a dramatic improvement in the employee experience. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

Robyn Hannah Dynamic Signal 408-823-3863 robyn@dynamicsignal.com Hugh S. Moore Broadsheet Communications 202-471-0661 hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.