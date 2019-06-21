Cool Off and Celebrate with These Refreshing Cocktails at The Houstonian

Celebrate 4th of July at The Bar at The Houstonian with the Sea to Shining Sea Cocktail.

July is a great month to celebrate with a cocktail and The Houstonian has a few summer sippers that will cool you off and have you coming back for more.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bar at the Houstonian has put their own spin on Houston’s favorite cocktails that will have guests celebrating everything summer in style, so pull up a bar stool and get cozy with some light bites and hand-crafted cocktails.

Celebrate July 4th with the Sea to Shining Sea Cocktail. Treaty Oak Texas Rum, pomegranate, blueberry, lime and agave make for the perfect pre-dinner drink.

On National Mojito Day, July 11th, The Bar will be serving up both regular and non-alcoholic versions of the famous drink. The Smokey & Spicy Mojito is made with Plantation 3-Star Rum, Ancho Reyes, mint, lime agave, and ginger beer, which pairs nicely with Tacos de Suadero or the Cóctel de Camaron from the bar menu. The Strawberry Mojito, made with fresh muddled strawberries, mint, agave, and lime is perfectly light for any time of day.

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing during Space City Month and try the Mission Control, a coffee-smoked cocktail inspired by the quick-thinking team that successfully guided Apollo 11. Stimulate the senses as you sip and savor this cocktail that will quite possibly send you over the moon. Available July 16th, 20th & 25th.

Enjoy Happy Hour at The Bar from 4-6 pm Monday – Friday with $10 Signature Cocktails, $5 Craft Beer and $8 Select Spirits. Regular hours are Monday – Thursday: 3 pm-12 am, Friday & Saturday: 12 pm-2 am and Sunday: 12 pm-12 am.

# # #

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic, warm and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and two classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 250 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 21 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

http://www.houstonian.com

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.