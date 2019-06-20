Scandalous Skankfest Alt Comedy Festival Kicks Off Weekend with The SDR Show ElimiDick and Naked Roast Battle

Alt Comedy Festival Skankfest Kicks Off This Weekend at The Brooklyn Bazaar

This Weekend The Brooklyn Bazaar Celebrates Freedom of Speech and Expression with a Three-Day Comedy Party

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular New York City podcast, The SDR Show, hosted by comedian Big Jay Oakerson and radio personality Ralph Sutton will be hosting a special episode at the infamous alt comedy festival, Skankfest , happening this Friday at 9pm at the Brooklyn Bazaar where they will be playing ElimiDick with their beautiful producer and host of GaS Digital Network dating show, The Thing is Podcast, Shannon Lee Heyer, where she will choose a man to go on a date with based solely on his penis.It’s a parody of the television dating show, Elimidate, a show that the 30something, tattooed blonde went on over ten years ago, and now, still single and not having had sex for over a year and a half, is looking for love in what some would say is the most important place.“The men will be behind a screen and Shannon will only see their penises poking out through the screen and choose her lucky man based on his voice and his dick,” explains host Ralph Sutton. “There will be three ElimiDick categories for their shvances, outfit, personality and talent. How can your dick display all of that, well that’s for the contestants to figure out! Get your tickets to Skankfest at www.skankfestnyc.com and see what happens.”And that won’t be the only time the phalluses will be flying free! On Friday scandalous Skankfest will also feature the Naked Roast Battle, at 11pm, where comedians will face off two by two in an epic, comedic rank out that will happen completely naked! The comedians who are battling in the buff with be Rob Ryan vs Josh Means, Nikola Pavlovic vs Mateo Pascal, Sarah Hartshorne vs Dwayne Paul Cullen, Margo Reiss vs Dan Abraham and Jess Feeney vs Patrick Haggerty, the latter of the two who reenacted the Naked Roast Battle yesterday on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show with the buck naked host, comedian/podcaster/actor Zac Amico, and fans who subscribe to SiriusXM may listen to it On Demand.The fourth year of Skankfest is presented by Infinite CBD and celebrates free of speech and expression in a PC world and touts itself as not being your parent’s comedy festival with an action-packed weekend of stand-up, podcasts and specialty shows, all under one roof, where fans come from far and wide to party in New York for the weekend with like-minded people.For more information on Skankfest 2019 go to www.SkankfestNYC.Com and you may follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SkankfestNYC on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/skankfestnyc/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Skankfest-761392500627631/ You may follow Shannon Lee Heyer on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ImShannonLee on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/shannonlee6982/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/shannon.heyer You may check out her podcast, The Thing Is, hereFans may tune in live to The SDR Show every Wednesday night at 9pm EST/6pm PST can be heard for free (audio only) live on www.thesdrshow.com/live , and the replay comes out on Sunday mornings on ITunes, Google Play, Spotify and IHeartRadio.The SDR Show may be followed on www.gasdigitalnetwork.com and www.thesdrshow.com , on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TheSDRShow and www.twitter.com/gasdigital on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/thesdrshow and www.Instagram.com/gasdigital and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TheSDRShow and www.Facebook.com/gasdigital You may follow Ralph Sutton on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/iamralphsutton , on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/iamralphsutton and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/iamralphsutton You may follow Big Jay Oakerson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bigjayoakerson , on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bigjayoakerson/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jayoakerson/ About Skankfest:Skankfest NYC is not your typical “comedy festival”! The 4th annual, 3-day event, (which is more of a “comedy party” than comedy festival), is a celebration of freedom of expressionand the positive treatment of performers in the industry! The comics are encouraged to go bigger, edgier, and to take more chances than they would at other comedy festivals. This year, the festivities will again take place at Brooklyn Bazaar, a massive, multi-level performance space that has allowed the Skankfest team to open up the doors to more fans!What makes Skankfest so special?! You aren’t just watching the best comedians in the country perform but you are interacting and partying with them for the entire weekend! Typically, comedy festivals are spread out across multiple venues in whichever city is hosting the event. Skankfest’s shows take place at one venue, Brooklyn Bazaar, which has 4 stages, a restaurant and multiple bars! You can expect over 100 of the best comics in the world, incredible live podcasts, meet & greets, contests, tattoos, karaoke, cheap drinks, great food, and so much more!2019 Performers Include: Adam Friedland, Adrienne Iapalucci, Andrew Schulz, Anthony DeVito, Ari Shaffir, Avery Pearson, Bonnie McFarlane, Brian Redban, Calise Hawkins, Chris DiStefano, Cipha Sounds, Corinne Fisher, Damien Lemon, Dan Naturman, Dan Soder, Dante Nero, Dave Smith, Derek Gaines, Doug Benson, Dulce Sloan, Eddie Bravo, Ester Steinberg, Greg Stone, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Janeane Garofalo, Jay Oakerson, Jeremiah Watkins, Jessica Kirson, Jim Florentine, Jimmy Martinez, Joe DeRosa, Joe List, Joe Machi, Jordan Temple, Josh Adam Meyers, Joyelle Johnson, Justin Silver, Keith Robinson, Kevin Brennan, Kim Congdon, Krystyna Hutchinson, Kurt Metzger, Lee Syatt, Luis J. Gomez, Mark Normand, Michael Bisping, Michael Che, Mike Cannon, Mike Feeney, Mike Finoia, Mike Recine, Mike Vecchione, Monroe Martin, Myq Kaplan, Nate Bargatze, Nick Mullen, Nore Davis, Pat Reagan, Reggie Conquest, Rich Vos, Ricky Velez, Robert Kelly, Rojo Perez, Ron Bennington, Sam Jay, Sam Morril, Sam Tripoli, Sara Weinshank Sarah Tollemache, Sean Patton, Shane Gillis, Stavros Halkias, The Lucas Bros, Tim Dillon, Tony Hinchcliffe, Yamaneika Saunders, Zac Amico & many more,Also featuring Podcasts, Radio & Specialty Shows such as… Believe You Me with Michael Bisping, Cum Town, Doug Loves Movies, High Society Radio, Kill Tony, Legion of Skanks, The Anthony Cumia Show, The Bonfire, Tin Foil Hat, The SDR Show, Tuesdays With Stories, You Know What Dude?!, Unmasked with Ron Bennington, The Naked Roast Hosted by Zac Amico, “What’s Your F#$king Deal?!



