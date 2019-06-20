Natsoft Joins DCARPE Alliance

DCARPE Alliance Welcomes Natsoft

SAP, Oracle, NetSuite Systems Integrator to Accelerate DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Platform Adoption

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCARPE Alliance , an accounting, audit, financial reporting and blockchain technology consortium welcomes Natsoft Corporation as a premier member and service provider.Natsoft, global provider of SAP, Oracle and NetSuite integration, will become a premier provider of ERP software systems integration for enterprise customers on the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Platform. Natsoft will collaborate with Auditchain and other members of the DCARPE Alliance to help accelerate ERP integration and adoption of the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Protocol.Auditchain; the founding member of DCARPE Alliance along with members in the technical category are leading the development and integration of the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure platform.Auditchain will enable enterprise customers to build, deploy and monitor “enterprise state machines” through the DCARPE Explorer. Natsoft will provide ERP systems integration on the back end. Rymedi, also a member of the Alliance will be leading the API integration of third-party applications such as the Gilded crypto accounting and Monax contract management platforms into the DCARPE Explorer, as well as layer two protocol development.Jason Meyers, Founder of Auditchain states; “We are really excited that Natsoft is joining the Alliance. ERP system compliance with DCARPE and integration is a huge effort. Natsoft will really help accelerate the ecosystem”.Natsoft joins a growing list of members such as Aeternity, A-lign, BANKEX, ExMarkets, Coineal, Gilded, Monax, Pepper Hamilton LLP, Rymedi, Shyft Network; each of which plays a critical role in providing enterprises with the cryptographic verifiability and programmability that makes continuous external validation and real time financial reporting possible.Timmy Cheedala, CEO of Natsoft stated; “Blockchain in the enterprise represents a real opportunity for Natsoft. It represents a whole new ERP upgrade and integration cycle we think will last quite a while. Our expertise will help accelerate commercialization and adoption. We are excited to join other members of the Alliance and tap into the new DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure economy”.The DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Platform will enable continuous enterprise external validation by a network of CPAs and Chartered Accountants as well as financial statement reporting in real time for issuers of digital assets. The DCARPE Explorer will also offer public subscriptions to deeper financial detail and audit analytics as well as the ability to access tools to build dynamically updating thesis-based reports that ultimately have the potential to mechanize the foresight of oncoming risk for enterprises and investors.Auditchain and the DCARPE Alliance are also leading a movement and partnering with digital asset exchanges who will act as early adopters to integrate the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Protocol into their digital asset exchange listing and launchpad platforms. It’s a strategic move by digital asset exchanges to reach maturity as well as collaborate and demonstrate innovation and advancements in disclosure and transparency.CPAs, Chartered Accountants and those who have an interest in making contributions in the technical and thought leadership categories are encouraged to apply for membership by visiting https://dcarpe.org/join or email membership@dcarpe.orgFor media enquiries and interviews, please contact:Jason Meyersmembership@dcarpe.orgMark Spielmanm.spielman@natsoft.usAbout DCARPE Alliance:Auditchain is the founding member of the DCARPE™ Alliance, a global coalition of members of the accounting, audit, financial reporting, legal, blockchain, investment and regulatory community. The purpose of the Alliance is to provide education, drive technology innovation and open source engineering, and promote the adoption of continuous audit and real time financial reporting using the DCARPE™ Assurance and Disclosure Protocol. The DCARPE™ Alliance will hold events and symposiums as well as educate the investment, enterprise and regulatory community about the benefits of continuous audit and real time reporting using the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Protocol.About Auditchain:Auditchain is the developer of the world's first Decentralized Continuous Audit & Reporting Protocol Ecosystem for digital asset and enterprise assurance and disclosure. Auditchain is developing a public blockchain ecosystem populated with CPAs and Chartered Accountants who externally validate the state of enterprise systems and controls as well as financial performance on a continuous basis and in near real time. The DCARPE Explorer is a subscription based public block explorer that renders financial statement data and audit analytics in real time to subscribers.Website: https://auditchain.com/ Whitepaper: https://auditchain.com/Auditchain-Whitepaper.pdf Twitter: https://twitter.com/Auditchain Telegram: https://t.me/Auditchain_Community LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auditchain Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Auditchain/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Auditchain/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7NlWkYBlsPRZ26e8e2-yKw About Natsoft:Natsoft is a rapidly growing global provider of Digital Consulting, Application Development and Maintenance, Enterprise Applications platforms, Leading-Edge Product Development and Software Engineering services to its clients. Natsoft has worked with leading global IT service providers to partner successfully in providing implementation and support services to their clients. Natsoft consultants have deep experience in end to end services around Enterprise Applications implementation, System and Database Administration, Custom Application and Product Development, Big data and Analytics solutions and Robotics Process Automation areas.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.