Craig Sweetra joins Torino Capital LLC as Chief Compliance Officer.

NEW YORK, USA, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torino Capital announces the incorporation of Craig Sweetra to its team for this quarter of 2019. According to Victor Sierra, Torino Capital’s CEO, Craig Sweetra’s profile supports the company’s continuing focus on its compliance culture.

Craig Sweetra, who holds a degree in International Economics from Georgetown University, joined the investment banking team of Torino Capital LLC in New York.

Sweetra has over 40 years experience in the financial industry, including international wholesale banking, investment banking, and broker dealers. His background includes trading, operations, audit and compliance experience.

While working for Dresdner Bank AG in Frankfurt, he joined the international audit team and was responsible for auditing trading desks throughout the world. He also spent three years in Mexico City on assignment from Dresdner Bank AG and was responsible on the Operations side for the establishment of Dresdner Bank Mexico SA. He held the title of Director and Operations Manager in both Mexico City and New York City at Dresdner Bank. His most recent experience prior to joining Torino Capital was as a Director for Markets Compliance at Commerz Markets LLC, the investment banking/broker dealer arm of Commerzbank AG.

His experience gives Sweetra valuable insight into the international oriented business model of Torino Capital and furthers Torino Capital’s emphasis on regulatory compliance.

Torino Capital LLC is an investment bank and broker-dealer specializing on emerging economies in Latin America, undergoing a process of expansion of its team of experts in economics and finance, which serve its clients with the most up-to-date news and information.



