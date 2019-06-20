KYC3 and Peer Mountain: Fusion Reaction

KYC3 and Peer Mountain Merger / dKYC ecosystem partnerships available / PMTN usable today at $1 peg / KYC3 offers bonus on “vision coins” swapping into PMTN

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the fusion of KYC3 and Peer Mountain. Peer Mountain’s assets, including the treasury of PMTN issued by Peer Mountain DCB Ltd, will be absorbed by KYC3 sarl. KYC3 intends to continue developing the Peer Mountain ecosystem, enlarging our services and partnerships. PMTN Tokenomics will be adjusted to the benefit of PMTN holders going forward for the long term.

In addition to this, we are thrilled to open the decentralized KYC (dKYC) ecosystem for partnerships. Peer Mountain and KYC3 technology enables every wallet holder to have self-sovereign KYC. If you are a wallet producer, an exchange, a payment company or any other potential ecosystem partner, please contact us to discuss. It’s free to join.

PMTN is Usable as of Today

As of today, KYC3 accepts PMTN as payment for KYC3 services. In this respect, 1 PMTN will be redeemed for $1 USD of KYC3 service. PMTN are a fully functional token with a stable redemption value. We have integrated PMTN into our point of sale system so that PMTN can be used to obtain KYC3 credits and PMTN purchases can be made on the KYC3.com website.

We are preserving all of the value and use PMTN and it remains the intended pre-paid service voucher within the Peer Mountain ecosystem. Additionally, we believe it in the best interest of the ecosystem to fully align the interests of all parties towards PMTN. Although there is no system income on PMTN today, KYC3 intends to eventually offer this income as a rebate to PMTN holders and to use the rebate income on our reserve of PMTN to fund development of the ecosystem.

In practical terms this means that once PMTN is being used in cases that generate system income, we intend to implement a policy of automatic rebates (airdrop) to the existing PMTN holders. PMTN will thus become a token that earns rebates for its HODLers and stakers.

Although we would like to have more resources to fund our work, we decided not open any public sale to date. We continue to work towards the future in which PMTN achieves its functional purpose in full and in bringing long term value and liquidity for PMTN holders.

Welcoming Communities

The last year has seen some very difficult times for the crypto community. Many projects share our vision of decentralized self-sovereign data ownership, but have disappointed their communities. Our sympathy is towards the individuals that supported these projects. We are moving forward inclusively and welcome everyone who shares our vision into the Peer Mountain community. We are offering a vision bonus for holders of “shared vision tokens” that would like to swap into PMTN. Bonuses are available when swapping the following tokens: BNB, CRED, CVC, DAT, DXT, KEY, & TRST. These coins can all be used as payment with bonus at KYC3.com.

We are strongly committed to the community. We recognize the early supporters of Peer Mountain and thank them for their commitment and patience. We have been working hard to plan and organize the very positive future for Peer Mountain that we carry forward with you today. Now that PMTN have been acquired by KYC3, we are redeeming PMTN for $1 of KYC3 service. In potential usable value, this is a big multiple over the prices paid by our early supporters and this is real value that can be redeemed for services today.

Please visit us at https://kyc3.com / join us on Telegram at https://t.me/kyc3token / and get KYC3 services through http://tokens.kyc3.com

If you are a wallet producer, an exchange or any other potential ecosystem partner, please contact us to join the dKYC ecosystem. It’s free!



