ASPAM IIS Organizing Extracurricular Events in June, 2019

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASPAM Indian International School is among the best-recognised Sharjah International School that is organising multiple events in June 2019 for development of its students, recognition of achievers and celebrating some functions.On 13th June, 2019, the school is celebrating World Environment Day. The students of Kindergarten will participate in various activities to understand the importance of protecting and preserving the environment. They will dress up in different shades of green to celebrate the day.On 16th June, 2019, the school will celebrate Father’s Day with a game of football between fathers and students. There will be several other events like basketball, shooting, smoothie day, talk session on wellness, etc.On 20th June, 2019, the school will celebrate International Yoga Day to promote wellness and good health among students. Students will take part in practicing several different exercise forms.On 20th June, 2019, the school is also organising a Literacy Fest, which will celebrate the different aspects of literature in our lives through various activities like a puppet show, elocution, reading, etc. Literature Fest will also promote different languages like English, Hindi French and Arabic.On 27th June, 2019, the school will be celebrating Achiever’s Day. The event will give chance students to showcase their talents and an Award ceremony will be hosted for toppers and winners.The school conducts such activities all around the year to make sure its students get the required exposure in all dimensions of life.About the schoolAspam Indian International School is one of the best schools in the List Of Schools in Sharjah . The school is known for its modern approach to education to raise its students with creativity, talent, skills and confidence required to make their mark in this world.The school pursues the CBSE curriculum and the international practices according to the needof the UAE inspection frame work that can shape the students into worldwide subjects. Thecurriculum gives important help to each student by building up their basic abilities andmoulding into independent learners and thinkers.ASPAM Indian International School is renowned as the Sharjah international school because itis not just empowering itself but also encouraging students to move in the right direction.



