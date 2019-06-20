CENOS induction heating simulation

CENOS Platform - simulation software for induction heating applications is releasing it's latest version 2.0, which will be presented at ThermProcess trade show

RIGA, RIGA, LATVIA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new version of CENOS software contains a fully automated CAD framework which lets engineers process CAD files for a workpiece, coil and flux concentrators with ease and get simulated heating results visualised in 3D to help them test their design decisions. This release marks a significant milestone in software's development, with newly designed CAD processing framework CENOS simulation software becomes extremely easy-to-use even for those engineers who don’t have any previous simulation experience.Important differentiator for CENOS Platform is the use of open source algorithms and tools. Mihails Scepanskis, CEO of CENOS explains: “With the help of open source tools we can focus on user experience, sustain affordable price and provide the best customer service. Combining a passionate drive of a startup company with the knowledge of open source community we've found a winning formula and proved that integrated open source tools can overperform some of the leading commercial software in the market.”Company is targeting small and medium induction heating companies, which can save up to 80% of design time and costs using a digital process simulation. “Today with leading induction heating companies onboard, we see that our approach has the potential to serve other applications apart from induction heating,” Mihails continues.CENOS stands for “Connecting ENgineering Open Source” highlighting its new software approach. CENOS was established in early 2017 by a team of experienced PhDs, engineers and software developers with a simple vision of bringing sharing economy to the engineering world, saving engineers time and accelerating innovations.

CENOS Induction Heating Simulation software announces version 2.0 release at Thermprocess, June 25-29, Dusseldorf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.