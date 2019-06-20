Kids Attend Free at the John Cafferty Benefit Concert for the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band Performs On The Dark Side Choose Love Benefit Concert Starring John Cafferty, Doug Allen and the Spadtastics Scarlett Lewis with her son Jesse Lewis, six year old Sandy Hook Hero

Have Fun with the Kids while Supporting the Community at the "Hearts on Fire" Benefit Concert on June 30th at Ives Concert Park.

Although we can’t always choose what happens to us, we can always choose to respond with love.” — Scarlett Lewis

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™, a non-profit dedicated to social and emotional learning (SEL) programs in honor of Sandy Hook victim Jesse, is inviting children to attend the benefit concert for free with a parent or guardian. The family-friendly event stars John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band on June 30, 2019 at Ives Concert Park in Danbury, CT. Also performing are Doug Allen, a Darien native and Nashville music star and Darien-based The Spadtastics, a Grateful Dead cover band. Proceeds will support the Choose Love mission to create safer schools and a more peaceful world.

https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/hearts-on-fire-benefit-concert/

The “Hearts on Fire” benefit concert, presented by the Tapping Solution, is a celebration of what would have been Jesse’ 13th birthday. Children can enjoy a rubber duck scavenger hunt, a puppet show by Connecticut Guild of Puppetry starring Violet the dragon, Darien High School Choose Love Club’s slime station, plus a free puppet-making craft by Sova Theatre Company. Dine at our food trucks, get a slice of birthday cake and shop at vendor tables.

Headliner John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band are an 80's rock legend with hits from “Eddie & The Cruisers – Motion Picture Soundtrack”. Their hit “On the Dark Side” was number one on the Billboard Rock charts and the MTV video charts for five weeks. The album sold over 3 million copies and was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA. John Cafferty’s solo track “Hearts on Fire” was featured in the Sylvester Stallone film “Rocky IV” and he received his second double Platinum soundtrack award. In 2012 the band was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.

Opening act Doug Allen is a Nashville recording artist singer/songwriter with a rich voice and tunes with strong hooks that are setting him apart on the country music scene. Two songs have been featured in Major Motion Pictures including a bar scene with Renee Zellweger in the Universal Pictures Film "One True Thing". Doug is a seasoned live performer, having opened for acts like Gregg Allman, Edwin McCain, John Entwistle of The Who, Jewel, The Bacon Brothers and more.

Also opening, The Spadtastics is a Grateful Dead Cover Band who exist for two reasons. First, to celebrate the memory of friend and brother, David Spadaccini. And second, to honor and play the music he – and all of us – love.

The concert will benefit the Choose Love Enrichment Program, a next-generation, no-cost infant/toddler through grade 12 SEL curriculum that infuses character education, emotional intelligence, positive psychology, neuroscience and mindfulness. It is being taught in all 50 states and has been downloaded multiple times in nearly 80 countries. This movement to choose love has spread by word of mouth and is indicative of the need for this type of learning and our 'Choose Love' message.

After the Sandy Hook tragedy, Scarlett Lewis decided to become part of the solution to the issues our society is facing by creating social and emotional learning programs to foster the understanding that with the right tools, we can educate and encourage individuals to choose loving thoughts over angry ones.

“Although we can’t always choose what happens to us, we can always choose how to respond. Children can learn to choose a loving thought over an angry one. When a child realizes that they have the power to positively impact themselves as well as those around them — it perpetuates their positive actions and interactions,” said Lewis.

“I am so grateful to everyone for coming together to support the Choose Love Movement including our sponsors and supporters, everyone at Ives Concert Park and our great line-up, John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, the Spadtastics and Doug Allen. Thank you for honoring Jesse and Choosing Love,” Lewis continued.

You can be part of the solution when you support the "Hearts on Fire" benefit concert and help us create a more peaceful and connected world. All proceeds support the Choose Love Enrichment Program.

Buy tickets through June 29 and get tickets for children under 15 free with adult ticket. Use code: KidsFree. Tickets day of concert will be $30 for adults and $5 for children.

About The Tapping Solution

The Tapping Solution Foundation was created to provide trauma relief in the aftermath of the life changing events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012. The Foundation has continued to bring relief to local communities, from implementing Tapping in schools to promoting social and emotional learning. The Foundation has also supported efforts worldwide, including bringing healing to Rwanda, and supporting work with children in Guatemala.

About The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Jesse Lewis was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurture, Healing, Love” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. Its signature program, the Choose Love Enrichment Program, is a no-cost infant/toddler through 12th grade curriculum that contains the simple universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action – the foundational concepts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). For more information, please visit www.jesselewischooselove.org.

