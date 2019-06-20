Statement on Upcoming NATO Defense Ministerial

IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 19, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-164-19 Statement from Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman: As previously announced, Secretary of the Army, Dr. Mark Esper, will become the Acting Secretary of Defense on Monday, June 24 at 12:01 a.m. He will travel to the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, Belgium later that week. The focus of his meetings will be reinforcing the U.S. commitment to strengthening the NATO Alliance, ensuring more equitable burden sharing, bolstering NATO readiness and addressing regional security issues.



