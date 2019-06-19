Angola : First Review of the Extended Arrangement Under the Extended Fund Facility, Requests for a Waiver of Nonobservance of a Performance Criterion, and Modifications of Performance Criteria, and Financing Assurances Review-Press Release; Staff…
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
June 19, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
A 36-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (hereafter the “arrangement”) was approved last December, with access of SDR 2,673 million (361 percent of quota). Lower international oil prices would reduce oil revenues, widen the current account deficit, and stymie growth recovery. The authorities are implementing a proper policy response to the weakened outlook, through a conservative supplementary budget for 2019, alternative sources of cheaper financing, and progress toward a more flexible exchange rate regime.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/170
English
Publication Date:
June 19, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498320481/1934-7685
Stock No:
1AGOEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
94
