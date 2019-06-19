Keynote Speakers Will Join Thousands to Support Firm Policy on Iran
Keynote speakers; Hon. Bill Richardson, former New Mexico Governor; General John “Jack” Keane, former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), will address the rally via video from Europe.
Members of Congress have also been invited to address the rally.
The rally will stress that the religious dictatorship is neither willing nor capable of changing its behavior and that it must be toppled in order to ensure respects for human rights in Iran and peace and stability in the Middle East region.
Rally is in solidarity with Iran’s anti-regime protests that has erupted in 160 cities since last year.
WHEN: Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:00 AM
WHERE: U.S. Department of State, (22nd & Constitution Ave., NW)
Rally will be followed by a march starting at 1:00 pm to the White House, and conclude at 3:00 pm across from the White House
SPONSORED BY: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)
Dr. Majid Sadeghpour
Organization of Iranian American Communities-US (OIAC)
202-876-8123
