Keynote Speakers Will Join Thousands to Support Firm Policy on Iran

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, June 21st, several thousand Iranians from 40 states across the country- including the greater DC area - will hold a rally across from the State Department and march to the White House. They will call for firm policy on Iran, urge recognition of the Iranian people’s right for regime change, and support Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-point Plan for the future Iran.Keynote speakers; Hon. Bill Richardson, former New Mexico Governor; General John “Jack” Keane, former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army; will join former Senator Robert Torricelli (D-NJ) to address the rally.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), will address the rally via video from Europe.Members of Congress have also been invited to address the rally.The rally will stress that the religious dictatorship is neither willing nor capable of changing its behavior and that it must be toppled in order to ensure respects for human rights in Iran and peace and stability in the Middle East region.Rally is in solidarity with Iran’s anti-regime protests that has erupted in 160 cities since last year.WHEN: Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:00 AMWHERE: U.S. Department of State, (22nd & Constitution Ave., NW)Rally will be followed by a march starting at 1:00 pm to the White House, and conclude at 3:00 pm across from the White HouseSPONSORED BY: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) ###

