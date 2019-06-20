Electronics Manufacturing Conference and Exhibition Coming to Rosemont, IL, USA

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) will host the 20th annual SMTA International Conference and Exhibition, dedicated to advancing the electronics manufacturing and assembly industry. Taking place September 22-26, 2019 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, this conference features 15 professional development courses, 120 technical papers, and numerous complimentary offerings for engineers and professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry.Technical tracks will cover the Technical Innovations; Harsh Environments; Lead-Free Soldering Technology; Advanced Packaging Technology; Manufacturing Excellence; Substrates/PCB Technology; Flux, Solder and Adhesives; and Inspection Technologies. Engineers from major manufacturing companies such as Celestica, Collins Aerospace, Flex, Harris, IBM, Intel, Jabil, Nokia Bell Labs, NXP Semiconductors, Raytheon, and Rockwell Automation as well as several universities will present their latest research on critical process improvements, new materials and technologies.Continuing a tradition from the past several years, SMTA International will host a Women’s Leadership Program, Monday, September 23, promoting women in engineering fields. This free event is open to all attendees and concludes with a reception.Fifteen half-day professional development courses are offered Sunday and Monday from expert instructors on topics including Design, Stencil Printing, Soldering Profiles, Process Troubleshooting, Solder Joint Reliability, Reflow, Wave Soldering, Defect Analysis, Cleaning, Bottom Termination Component (BTC) issues, and more.Over 160 exhibiting companies will display equipment, materials, and services at the Electronics Manufacturing Exhibition, which will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24 - 25. Other attractions on the show floor include a fully autonomous lawn mower from John Deere and presentations on assembly basics for young professionals and new engineers.For full details and registration information, visit www.smta.org/smtai About SMTAThe Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA), established in 1984, is a non-profit international association of companies and individuals involved in all aspects of the electronics industry. The Association is dedicated to the advancement of the electronics industry through member education and interaction.Learn more on our website www.smta.org



