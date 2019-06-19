Hoyer Statement on the EPA's Decision to Roll Back the Clean Power Plan

“The Trump Administration continues its unrelenting assault on Americans’ clean air and clean water today. The new rule to dismantle the Clean Power Plan pretends that climate change does not threaten us and will result in more pollution making its way into the air our children breathe and the water they drink, provide fewer incentives for job-creating innovation in clean energy, and a further abdication of America’s global leadership on addressing the climate crisis. “The science behind climate change could not be more clear. More frequent and extreme weather, longer and more intense wildfire seasons, rising sea levels, and melting permafrost affecting millions of Americans bear out these facts. We need to take dramatic action to reduce carbon pollution in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, not provide a giveaway to polluters at the expense of public health and a worsening of the climate crisis. “House Democrats are committed to doing our part to protect the environment and public health and combat the climate crisis. That’s why we passed the Climate Action Now Act in May, affirming America’s commitment to the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and funding critical investments in clean energy. It’s why we are going to continue putting the challenge of the climate crisis front and center and confront those who deny it and ignore it. I call on the Trump Administration to abandon its dirty power scam and put agencies back to work ensuring clean air and clean water for all Americans and promoting more efficient and cleaner power sources for America’s future.”