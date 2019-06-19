There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,250 in the last 365 days.

House Democrats Fighting For The People

Since taking the Majority, Democrats have made significant progress on the For The People agenda, acting to protect and expand affordable health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs, raise wages, and ensure more people have the training and skills needed to make it in America.

