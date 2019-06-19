House Democrats Fighting For The People
Since taking the Majority, Democrats have made significant progress on the For The People agenda, acting to protect and expand affordable health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs, raise wages, and ensure more people have the training and skills needed to make it in America.
