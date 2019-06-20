VIZpin Continues to Expand Network of Premier Partners

VIZpin Smartphone Access Control Adoni Networks-Gorilla Security Maser Security Alarms, Inc.

VIZpin continues to grow it's Premier Partners with the addition of two new partners - MA-based Gorilla Security and TX-based Maser Security Alarms, Inc.

LANCASTER, PA, USA, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, designer and manufacturer of the VIZpin smartphone-based, Bluetooth enabled access entry system, has announced the latest additions to its growing network of Premier Partners. VIZpin introduced the Premier Partnership opportunity as an elite partnership category for installers eager to expand on the sales volume and revenue boosts made possible through its traditional Certified Partners program.

VIZpin President and CEO Paul Bodell explains, “Our program has created a rich network of Certified Partners across the nation who enjoy end user leads, promotional and special pricing, marketing assistance, priority support, special access to new products and more. A growing number of installers, however, both those who are already Certified Partners, as well as those new to VIZpin partnership opportunities, are deeply committed to bringing smartphone access control to the market and eager to reap the enhanced business and monetary benefits the Premier Partnership program provides.”

The latest Premier Partners VIZpin is pleased to introduce are Adoni Networks-Gorilla Security based in West Salem, Wisconsin owned by Ryan Wilkes and John Kocker, co-founder and principal, and El Paso, Texas-based Maser Security Alarm led by owner Otto Maser and Rodney Torrez.

Wilkes of Adoni Networks-Gorilla Security comments, "We’re excited to finally find a secure and feature rich access control platform. The VIZpin solution has allowed us to simplify our access control offerings and has made quoting jobs super simple! With no LAN connection needed it has removed PCI and HIPAA compliance concerns and costs. It has all the features and benefits you expect in today's digital age."

Installers interested in becoming a VIZpin Certified or Premier Partner can learn more about the programs by visiting the VIZpin website or by completing an online contact form.

About VIZPin

VIZpin designs, manufactures and markets a complete access control solution that includes cloud-based management tools (ACaaS), low-cost Bluetooth controllers and smartphone apps. The VIZpin solution provides a secure, convenient and affordable way to unlock any device by using your phone as your key and your network.



