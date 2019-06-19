FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. (OTC.QB: $FTXP) UPDATES ON 7,000 ACRE, 87 WELL ACQUISITION

Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC.QB: FTXP) today provided an update on its proposed acquisition of 7,000 acres and 87 oil and gas wells in Montana

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC.QB: FTXP) (the “Company,” or “Foothills”), an independent oil and gas exploration company engaged in acquiring and developing oil and natural gas properties in the Rockies today provided an update on its proposed acquisition of 7,000 acres and 87 oil and gas wells in Montana.The Company expects to close on this acquisition on or about August 22, 2019, subject to approval from the State of Montana, however, no assurances can be given that the transaction will close.About the CompanyFoothills Exploration, Inc. is a growth stage oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company with a focus on acquiring and developing undervalued and underdeveloped properties in the Rockies. The Company’s principal assets are located across well-established plays in the U.S. Rocky Mountain region. For additional information please visit the Company’s website at www.foothillspetro.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including ''will,'' ''may,'' ''expects,'' ''projects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimate,'' ''should,'' “could,” “proposed” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, and information currently available to management. Although Foothills believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning our future operating results and returns or our ability to acquire or develop proven or probable reserves, our ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, or generate income or cash flows, or generate commercial production from wells drilled on our properties in same formations or zones as other discoveries made by third parties are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in natural gas and oil drilling and production activities, including risks of fire, explosion, blowouts, pipe failure, casing collapse, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, environmental hazards, and other operating and production risks, which may temporarily or permanently reduce production or cause initial production or test results not to be indicative of future well performance or delay the timing of sales or completion of drilling operations; delays in receipt of drilling permits; risks with respect to natural gas and oil prices, a material decline which could cause Foothills to delay or suspend planned drilling operations or reduce production levels; risks relating to the availability, timing and cost of capital to fund drilling operations that can be adversely affected by adverse drilling results, production declines and declines in natural gas and oil prices; risks relating to unexpected adverse developments in the status of properties; risks relating to the absence or delay in receipt of government approvals or third party consents; the Company's ability to identify, finance and integrate recent or future acquisitions; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and other risks described in Foothills' Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. 