Axure Software Solutions, Inc. Launches Axure RP 9 to Help UX Professionals Prototype Digital Products

This 9th iteration of the popular prototyping and wireframing tool boasts a simplified, modern UI and an array of new features.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axure Software Solutions, Inc. today announces the launch of Axure RP 9 , the latest iteration of its industry-leading software design tool. Axure RP enables product managers, business analysts, and user experience professionals to plan software projects, prototype solutions, and hand off specifications to developers - all without code.Axure RP 9 features a number of significant enhancements to improve the UX planning and prototyping process:A cleaner, simpler, more modern UI. The entire UI has been simplified, it’s more customizable, and it includes a dark mode so that you can work the way you want. The optimizations extend into the browser as well with a condensed, reorganized, and more performant prototype player.A streamlined interaction builder. You can build interactions right in the Interactions pane, and the event and action lists can be quickly searched and filtered. When you need more room to edit complex interactions, an advanced mode allows you to edit multiple cases, events, and actions using the Interaction Editor dialog.Improved visual design tools for prototyping at higher fidelity. In addition to a bevy of new styling options - including image color correction, radial gradients, and expanded typography controls - you can import assets directly from Sketch with the Sketch-to-Axure plugin.Start mobile prototypes quickly with device presets. Select a device size or set your own custom page dimensions. Mobile prototypes now emulate mobile device scrolling and touch in the web browser.Get your ideas out faster with improved widgets. Select from the widgets in the Libraries pane as always, or draw widgets on the fly with single-key shortcuts and the options in the new Insert menu. Dynamic distance guides show you exactly where to put things, and the new smooth-zoom canvas makes navigating your designs a breeze.Editions and Pricing Axure RP 9 is available in two editions, Pro and Team:Pro edition includes all the prototyping and specification features of Axure RP, including advanced interaction building and annotations, and lets designers publish project files to Axure Cloud with unlimited reviewers.Team edition is geared toward teams who need to work on projects simultaneously. It includes all the features of Pro plus co-authoring with Team Projects hosted on Axure Cloud.Axure RP 9 Pro edition is available for $29 per month, and Team edition is available for $49 per month. Pricing for perpetual licenses and upgrades from previous versions is also available at axure.com/pricing.About AxureAxure Software Solutions Inc. was founded to make software projects better through prototyping. The company's flagship product, Axure RP, is used by business analysts, user experience professionals, and product managers to plan and prototype software applications for over 25,000 companies. In addition, over 1 million projects have been published to Axure Cloud, the company's online collaboration platform. Founded in 2002 by Victor Hsu and Martin Smith, Axure Software Solutions holds more than a dozen patents for its pioneering product. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA, and is privately owned.For more information, please visit https://www.axure.com Press Contactpr@axure.com



