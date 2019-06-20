Lehigh Valley Dentist Offering Cosmetic & Family Dentistry

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants, crowns, and more

Dental implants, crowns, and general dentistry procedures available from Castle Dental.

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic and general dentistry is available from Castle Dental. The team of Center Valley dentists has helped thousands of patients of any age protect and repair their smiles.

Cosmetic dentistry procedures include CEREC crowns, porcelain veneers, bonding, and tooth whitening. Dental crowns in Center Valley are created using a digital 3D camera and computer-aided design.

The dentists at Castle Dental also offer Center Valley dental implants. These strong and natural-looking restorations seamlessly replace missing teeth.

“We have a variety of options available to help patients achieve smiles they can be more confident with,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang.

General dentistry services include hygiene cleanings, fluoride treatments, and other preventative measures for adults and children. Sedation dentistry is also available.

To learn more about the cosmetic and family dentistry available from Castle Dental, request an appointment by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/.



About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



