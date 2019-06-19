PlanSource Summer Product Release Features Optimized Experiences for Employees and HR Teams

Luna software release spotlights enhancements to the HR and employee experiences, updates to self-service renewal, introduces PlanSource Community

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource today announced the launch of Luna, the company’s latest software release. Available immediately to PlanSource customers and partners, Luna offers enhancements to the HR and employee shopping and enrollment experiences, advances to the self-service renewal tool, as well as the launch of PlanSource Community.



/EIN News/ -- “We are constantly looking for ways to solve challenges and improve processes for our partners, HR teams and the employees they serve,” said Ryan Baldwin, CTO of PlanSource. “With the Luna release, we shot for the moon, and we delivered enhancements across the board. From streamlining how HR teams interact with and access plan information to ensuring that employees gain a better understanding of their benefits, this release builds on our previous advances and sets the stage for many future innovations in benefits technology.”

Updates in the Luna release include:

HR Experience – PlanSource launched a new user experience for HR in their Calypso release , and it is being rolled out in phases throughout 2019 and 2020. Many of the HR experience enhancements in Luna were directly based on customer input during the beta phase of the release. One of the major enhancements is a redesigned dashboard, which features easy access to actions HR teams do most frequently, such as learning and development areas, Open Enrollment, new hires, ACA and renewal tools. The release also includes employee profile improvements and streamlined task management.

– PlanSource launched a new user experience for HR in their , and it is being rolled out in phases throughout 2019 and 2020. Many of the HR experience enhancements in Luna were directly based on customer input during the beta phase of the release. One of the major enhancements is a redesigned dashboard, which features easy access to actions HR teams do most frequently, such as learning and development areas, Open Enrollment, new hires, ACA and renewal tools. The release also includes employee profile improvements and streamlined task management. Employee Shopping and Enrollment Experience – New flow creates a personalized experience for employees by presenting their benefits in three distinct groups: election required, confirmation required and plans to review. Grouping actions this way removes any confusion about what needs to be done as they move through the benefits shopping process. Luna also introduces a post-enrollment to-do list to help ensure employees complete Evidence of Insurability and other follow up items so that they obtain the coverage they selected.

– New flow creates a personalized experience for employees by presenting their benefits in three distinct groups: election required, confirmation required and plans to review. Grouping actions this way removes any confusion about what needs to be done as they move through the benefits shopping process. Luna also introduces a post-enrollment to-do list to help ensure employees complete Evidence of Insurability and other follow up items so that they obtain the coverage they selected. Self-Service Renewal – The Luna release expands on the PlanSource Self-Service Renewal Tool, which drastically simplifies the annual renewal process for HR teams. Updates include optimized support, with improved tracking and transparency, advances to plan-level volume configuration and newly automated notifications of upcoming plan year renewals.

– The Luna release expands on the PlanSource Self-Service Renewal Tool, which drastically simplifies the annual renewal process for HR teams. Updates include optimized support, with improved tracking and transparency, advances to plan-level volume configuration and newly automated notifications of upcoming plan year renewals. PlanSource Community – The latest addition to PlanSource University, Community enables users to connect with likeminded benefits professionals to discuss frequently asked questions, feature requests, industry trends and changes. The resource promotes collaboration and the exchange of ideas and advice and establishes an always-on interactive space with community forums led by PlanSource users.

“PlanSource is making major advancements in benefits technology,” said Jennifer Lenhart, Director of Benefits Administration Technology at Relph Benefit Advisors, a PlanSource reseller partner. “Our clients love the new HR experience and the innovative way that they can toggle back and forth between the classic and new designs. It’s a game changer.”

In addition, PlanSource announced that it will sunset support for its classic employee user experience later this year, focusing instead on migrating users to the new mobile-responsive employee experience.

PlanSource launches major software releases four times a year and conducts ongoing updates and minor enhancements as needed throughout the year. More details about the Luna release can be found at www.plansource.com/release and the PlanSource product release schedule is located at www.plansource.com/releases .

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 3.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration and human capital management. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PlanSource +1-732-706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com Bill Fryman 843.697.8792 bill.fryman@plansource.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.