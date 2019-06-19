Gazprom and OMV enhancing sci-tech cooperation

Release June 19, 2019, 10:00

The Joint Coordinating Committee for scientific & technical cooperation and partnership between Gazprom and OMV held a meeting in Vienna, Austria. The meeting was run by Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Head of Department at Gazprom, and Johann Pleininger, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of OMV.

The meeting participants reviewed issues related to the integrity of the gas transmission system, the outlook for the energy markets, environmental protection, drilling techniques, and hydrocarbon exploration and production technologies.

In the course of the meeting, the parties signed the Annex to the Program for scientific and technical cooperation and partnership for 2016–2020. The document adds a new research dimension to the Program: “Ensuring safe operation of oil and gas facilities through best practices in occupational safety.”