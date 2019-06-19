19 June 2019

UK food and drink calls on governments to back plan for future success

A collective of more than 30 organisations from across the UK's food and drink supply chain have today published A Recipe for Growth, Prosperity and Sustainability: the UK Food and Drink Industry's Plan for Success, a call-to-action for governments to support and champion the UK's largest industry.

The publication sets out a clear vision for how for policymakers across Whitehall and the devolved nations can support the industry, which contributes £121bn to the economy, and ensure the UK food chain is the most dynamic and competitive in the world.

It is hoped that the publication will provide 'food-for-thought', as the UK Government begins drawing up plans for an holistic National Food Strategy, with a focus on post-Brexit food policy.

The Plan for Success is broken down into policy areas based around topics including:

Future regulation and trade policy

Tackling obesity

Developing skills and talent

Investing in exports and innovation

Environmental sustainability

It provides suggestions on how governments across the UK can work with the industry to support evidence-based interventions to address unprecedented threats such as climate change and the obesity challenge.

The publication also includes proposals that would unlock the growth and productivity potential of an sector which provides the nation with an unparalleled choice of safe, affordable, and nutritious food and drink at all price points.

It is hoped that the suggestions will encourage governments to ensure the future success of the food and drink supply chain, which touches every constituency in the UK, safeguarding it against uncertainty in the period following the UK's exit from the EU.

FDF Chief Executive Ian Wright CBE said:

“Ahead of the upcoming National Food Strategy, the UK Food and Drink Industry's Plan for Success demonstrates that our industry is ready and willing to deliver economic growth, healthier consumption, environmental benefits, and higher skilled jobs that will benefit every community. Now we need governments across the UK to work with us in partnership to deliver a thriving UK food and drink industry.

“The calamitous struggle of Brexit must end - whoever the Prime Minister. Then we must look to the future and how to deliver success for the UK's largest manufacturing sector, the four million people who work in food and drink and this Industry which is at the heart of our national life.”

