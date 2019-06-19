THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2019
Complete Consideration of H.R. 2740 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Defense, State, Foreign Operations, and Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)
As of tonight, the House has completed debate on all amendments to H.R. 2740.
Postponed Division E (Energy and Water) Amendment Votes (8):
Burgess Amendment #63 Burgess Amendment #64
En Bloc #3 En Bloc #4
Mullin Amendment Huffman Amendment Graves (LA) Amendment Banks AmendmentBegin Consideration of H.R. 3055 – Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. Serrano – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
**Members are advised that following last votes, the House will complete general debate on H.R. 3055 and begin debate on amendments, beginning with Division A (Commerce, Justice, and Science). Any recorded votes requested will be postponed.
